Karyopharm Announces Investor and Analyst Event at the American Society of Hematology 2020 Annual Meeting

December 01, 2020 | About: NAS:KPTI -0.41%

NEWTON, Mass., Dec. 1, 2020

NEWTON, Mass., Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq:KPTI), a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies, today announced that it will host a virtual investor and analyst event to discuss the Company's pipeline of clinical programs and highlights from the data presentations being given at the American Society of Hematology (ASH) 2020 Annual Meeting. This Karyopharm-sponsored event is scheduled for Tuesday, December 8, 2020 from 1:00 - 2:30 p.m. ET.

The Karyopharm management team will be joined by a group of recognized multiple myeloma, diffuse large B-cell Lymphoma and leukemia experts to provide additional external context and participate in the Q&A portion of the call.

To access the event, please dial (877) 870-4263 (local) or (412) 317-0790 (international) at least 10 minutes prior to the start time and ask to be joined into the Karyopharm Therapeutics call. A live audio webcast of the call will be available under "Events & Presentations" in the Investor section of the Company's website, http://investors.karyopharm.com/events-presentations. An archived webcast will be available on the Company's website approximately two hours after the event.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: KPTI) is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm's Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1). Karyopharm's lead compound, XPOVIO® (selinexor), received accelerated approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in July 2019 in combination with dexamethasone as a treatment for patients with heavily pretreated multiple myeloma. In June 2020, XPOVIO was approved by the FDA as a treatment for patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. A Marketing Authorization Application for selinexor for patients with heavily pretreated multiple myeloma is also currently under review by the European Medicines Agency. In addition to single-agent and combination activity against a variety of human cancers, SINE compounds have also shown biological activity in models of neurodegeneration, inflammation, autoimmune disease, certain viruses and wound-healing. Karyopharm has several investigational programs in clinical or preclinical development. For more information, please visit www.karyopharm.com.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/karyopharm-announces-investor-and-analyst-event-at-the-american-society-of-hematology-2020-annual-meeting-301183034.html

SOURCE Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.


