Godaddy Inc (GDDY) CFO Raymond E Winborne Jr Sold $3.5 million of Shares

CFO of Godaddy Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Raymond E Winborne Jr (insider trades) sold 45,000 shares of GDDY on 11/27/2020 at an average price of $78.5 a share. The total sale was $3.5 million.

GoDaddy Inc, through its subsidiaries provides a variety of domain name registration and website hosting services. It also provides cloud-based solutions. GoDaddy Inc has a market cap of $13.78 billion; its shares were traded at around $81.55 with and P/S ratio of 4.38. GoDaddy Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 23.20% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with GoDaddy Inc. .

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Raymond E Winborne Jr sold 45,000 shares of GDDY stock on 11/27/2020 at the average price of $78.5. The price of the stock has increased by 3.89% since.

CFO Raymond E Winborne Jr sold 68,900 shares of GDDY stock on 11/17/2020 at the average price of $75. The price of the stock has increased by 8.73% since.

CFO Raymond E Winborne Jr sold 6,100 shares of GDDY stock on 11/11/2020 at the average price of $75.03. The price of the stock has increased by 8.69% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Legal Officer Nima Kelly sold 349 shares of GDDY stock on 11/24/2020 at the average price of $77.61. The price of the stock has increased by 5.08% since.

Chief Legal Officer Nima Kelly sold 1,217 shares of GDDY stock on 11/17/2020 at the average price of $77.5. The price of the stock has increased by 5.23% since.

Chief Legal Officer Nima Kelly sold 3,344 shares of GDDY stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $75.02. The price of the stock has increased by 8.7% since.

Chief Accounting Officer Nick Daddario sold 535 shares of GDDY stock on 11/03/2020 at the average price of $73.48. The price of the stock has increased by 10.98% since.

For the complete insider trading history of GDDY, click here