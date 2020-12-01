Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) EVP & Chief Commercial Officer David A Ranhoff Sold $14.2 million of Shares

EVP & Chief Commercial Officer of Enphase Energy Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) David A Ranhoff (insider trades) sold 100,000 shares of ENPH on 11/30/2020 at an average price of $142.33 a share. The total sale was $14.2 million.

Enphase Energy Inc delivers energy management technology for the solar industry. The company designs, develops, manufactures and sells home energy solutions that connect solar generation, energy storage, and management on one intelligent platform. Enphase Energy Inc has a market cap of $15.82 billion; its shares were traded at around $128.85 with a P/E ratio of 100.66 and P/S ratio of 24.21. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Enphase Energy Inc. .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Benjamin John Kortlang sold 3,539 shares of ENPH stock on 11/27/2020 at the average price of $140.45. The price of the stock has decreased by 8.26% since.

Director Steven J Gomo sold 87,757 shares of ENPH stock on 11/27/2020 at the average price of $140.22. The price of the stock has decreased by 8.11% since.

Director Richard Mora sold 68,122 shares of ENPH stock on 11/27/2020 at the average price of $140.1. The price of the stock has decreased by 8.03% since.

EVP & COO Jeff Mcneil sold 5,932 shares of ENPH stock on 11/02/2020 at the average price of $99.01. The price of the stock has increased by 30.14% since.

