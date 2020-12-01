  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Everquote Inc (EVER) CEO and President Jayme Mendal Sold $879,315 of Shares

December 01, 2020 | About: EVER -2.18%

CEO and President of Everquote Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jayme Mendal (insider trades) sold 23,250 shares of EVER on 12/01/2020 at an average price of $37.82 a share. The total sale was $879,315.

EverQuote Inc has a market cap of $940.840 million; its shares were traded at around $36.84 with and P/S ratio of 3.06. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with EverQuote Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO and President Jayme Mendal sold 23,250 shares of EVER stock on 12/01/2020 at the average price of $37.82. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.59% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO and Treasurer John Brandon Wagner sold 22,000 shares of EVER stock on 11/06/2020 at the average price of $39.77. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.37% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Director Paul F Deninger bought 800 shares of EVER stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $39.38. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.45% since.
  • Chief People Officer Elyse Neumeier sold 109 shares of EVER stock on 11/17/2020 at the average price of $38.66. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.71% since.
  • See Remarks Darryl Auguste sold 24,152 shares of EVER stock on 11/13/2020 at the average price of $40.56. The price of the stock has decreased by 9.17% since.
  • Chief Revenue Officer Nicholas Graham sold 4,299 shares of EVER stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $39.76. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.34% since.
  • Director John L. Shields sold 6,300 shares of EVER stock on 11/06/2020 at the average price of $40. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.9% since.

For the complete insider trading history of EVER, click here

