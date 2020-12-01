Glazer Capital, Llc Buys Churchill Capital Corp IV, Immunomedics Inc, Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc, Sells Far Point Acquisition Corp, Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp, Graf Industrial Corp

New York, NY, based Investment company Glazer Capital, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Churchill Capital Corp IV, Immunomedics Inc, Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc, CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II, Haymaker Acquisition Corp II, sells Far Point Acquisition Corp, Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp, Graf Industrial Corp, Landcadia Holdings II Inc, Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp IV during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Glazer Capital, Llc. As of 2020Q3, Glazer Capital, Llc owns 156 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV.U) - 12,022,424 shares, 8.58% of the total portfolio. New Position Immunomedics Inc (IMMU) - 842,704 shares, 5.10% of the total portfolio. New Position Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc (MNTA) - 1,320,748 shares, 4.94% of the total portfolio. New Position CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (PRPB.U) - 4,055,619 shares, 2.98% of the total portfolio. New Position Crescent Acquisition Corp (CRSA) - 3,472,971 shares, 2.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 133.63%

Glazer Capital, Llc initiated holding in Churchill Capital Corp IV. The purchase prices were between $9.94 and $10.16, with an estimated average price of $10.01. The stock is now traded at around $10.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.58%. The holding were 12,022,424 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Glazer Capital, Llc initiated holding in Immunomedics Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.91 and $85.53, with an estimated average price of $50.24. The stock is now traded at around $87.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.1%. The holding were 842,704 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Glazer Capital, Llc initiated holding in Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.91 and $52.49, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $52.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.94%. The holding were 1,320,748 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Glazer Capital, Llc initiated holding in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II. The purchase prices were between $10 and $10.5, with an estimated average price of $10.18. The stock is now traded at around $10.24. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.98%. The holding were 4,055,619 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Glazer Capital, Llc initiated holding in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp II. The purchase prices were between $10 and $10.6, with an estimated average price of $10.23. The stock is now traded at around $11.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.12%. The holding were 2,919,631 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Glazer Capital, Llc initiated holding in TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.07 and $10.21, with an estimated average price of $10.14. The stock is now traded at around $10.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 2,474,846 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Glazer Capital, Llc added to a holding in Haymaker Acquisition Corp II by 2651.03%. The purchase prices were between $9.99 and $10.56, with an estimated average price of $10.18. The stock is now traded at around $10.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.21%. The holding were 3,218,433 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Glazer Capital, Llc added to a holding in Crescent Acquisition Corp by 133.63%. The purchase prices were between $10.04 and $10.39, with an estimated average price of $10.15. The stock is now traded at around $10.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 3,472,971 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Glazer Capital, Llc added to a holding in Monocle Acquisition Corp by 165.23%. The purchase prices were between $10.2 and $10.44, with an estimated average price of $10.28. The stock is now traded at around $11.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 2,702,067 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Glazer Capital, Llc added to a holding in Trident Acquisitions Corp by 353.90%. The purchase prices were between $10.73 and $11.01, with an estimated average price of $10.85. The stock is now traded at around $12.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 1,620,609 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Glazer Capital, Llc added to a holding in FinTech Acquisition Corp III by 33.20%. The purchase prices were between $10.21 and $11.48, with an estimated average price of $10.55. The stock is now traded at around $11.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 2,931,235 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Glazer Capital, Llc added to a holding in Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp by 32.53%. The purchase prices were between $9.9 and $10.34, with an estimated average price of $10.1. The stock is now traded at around $10.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 3,011,002 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Glazer Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Far Point Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.78 and $12, with an estimated average price of $10.32.

Glazer Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.71 and $17.39, with an estimated average price of $13.61.

Glazer Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Graf Industrial Corp. The sale prices were between $13.5 and $30.43, with an estimated average price of $19.73.

Glazer Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Landcadia Holdings II Inc. The sale prices were between $11.39 and $18.12, with an estimated average price of $14.43.

Glazer Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Churchill Capital Corp III. The sale prices were between $10.51 and $12.6, with an estimated average price of $11.48.

Glazer Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Digital Media Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $6.74 and $10.98, with an estimated average price of $8.77.

Glazer Capital, Llc reduced to a holding in Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp IV by 96.48%. The sale prices were between $10.43 and $13, with an estimated average price of $11.14. The stock is now traded at around $12.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.5%. Glazer Capital, Llc still held 116,315 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Glazer Capital, Llc reduced to a holding in Trine Acquisition Corp by 94.26%. The sale prices were between $10.11 and $12.5, with an estimated average price of $10.82. The stock is now traded at around $12.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.2%. Glazer Capital, Llc still held 125,000 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Glazer Capital, Llc reduced to a holding in E*TRADE Financial Corp by 51.87%. The sale prices were between $48.02 and $55.09, with an estimated average price of $52.16. The stock is now traded at around $49.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.99%. Glazer Capital, Llc still held 361,954 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Glazer Capital, Llc reduced to a holding in CF Finance Acquisition Corp by 53.03%. The sale prices were between $10.3 and $11.26, with an estimated average price of $10.58. The stock is now traded at around $10.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.69%. Glazer Capital, Llc still held 1,345,421 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Glazer Capital, Llc reduced to a holding in LF Capital Acquisition Corp by 51.05%. The sale prices were between $10.5 and $11.1, with an estimated average price of $10.64. The stock is now traded at around $10.58. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.06%. Glazer Capital, Llc still held 929,937 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Glazer Capital, Llc reduced to a holding in Pivotal Investment Corporation II Class A by 94.59%. The sale prices were between $10.02 and $13.31, with an estimated average price of $10.47. The stock is now traded at around $13.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.92%. Glazer Capital, Llc still held 50,693 shares as of 2020-09-30.