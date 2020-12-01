  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. Announces Participation at the Morgan Stanley Virtual Global Consumer and Retail Conference

December 01, 2020


Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SBH) (“the Company”) today announced it will participate in the Morgan Stanley Virtual Global Consumer and Retail Conference. The Company will be presenting at 3:00 PM ET on December 2, 2020. Presenters will include Chris Brickman, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Marlo Cormier, Chief Financial Officer. The presentation will be webcast live at the following link [url="]SBH+Webcast[/url].



About Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc.



Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SBH) is an international specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies with revenues of approximately $3.5 billion annually. Through the Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group businesses, the Company sells and distributes through 5,038 stores, including 143 franchised units, and has operations throughout the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Chile, Peru, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Spain and Germany. On average, Sally Beauty Supply stores offer about 8,000 products for hair color, hair care, skin care, and nails through proprietary brands such as Ion®, Generic Value Products®, Beyond the Zone® and Silk Elements® as well as professional lines such as Wella®, Clairol®, OPI®, Conair® and Hot Shot Tools®. On average, Beauty Systems Group stores, branded as Cosmo Prof or Armstrong McCall stores, along with its outside sales consultants, sell about 10,500 professionally branded products including Paul Mitchell®, Wella®, Matrix®, Schwarzkopf®, Kenra®, Goldwell®, Joico® and CHI®, intended for use in salons and for resale by salons to retail consumers. For more information about Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc., please visit sallybeautyholdings.com.

