  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Business Wire
Business Wire
Articles 

Lost Money in Kandi Technologies Group, Inc.?

December 01, 2020 | About: NAS:KNDI -12.19%


Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. shares dropped 28% on November 30, 2020 and continued dropping an additional 12% on December 1, 2020 after a scathing report by Hindenburg Research alleged the Chinese electric vehicle company used “fake sales” to “falsify revenue.” Gibbs Law Group is investigating a potential [url="]Kandi+Securities+Class+Action+Lawsuit[/url] on behalf of investors who lost money in Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI).



To speak with an attorney regarding this class action lawsuit investigation, [url="]click+here[/url] or call (888) 410-2925.



On Monday November 30, 2020, Hindenburg Research released a report alleging that Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. has allegedly faked over half of its last twelve month (LTM) sales by masking its own subsidiaries or former subsidiaries as simply “unnamed” customers. The report alleges its largest customer representing 55% of LTM sales shares an executive with Kandi, shares a phone number with a known Kandi subsidiary, and is located next door to Kandi’s factory. The report further alleges that Kandi’s current auditor Marcum Bernstein & Pinchuk LLP was recently banned from auditing Chinese companies by the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, a federal watchdog established by Congress; but according to Hindenburg, Kandi recently reported its intention to continue working with Marcum BP, instead of cutting ties with the auditor.



On this news, Kandi’s stocks dropped 28% by close of trading on Monday November 30, 2020 and continued dropping 12% today, causing significant harm to investors.



What Should Kandi Investors Do?



If you invested in Kandi, visit our [url="]website[/url] or contact our securities team directly at (888) 410-2925 to discuss how you may be able to recover your losses. Our investigation concerns whether Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. has violated federal securities laws.



About Gibbs Law Group



Gibbs Law Group represents individual and institutional investors throughout the country in [url="]securities+litigation[/url] to correct abusive corporate governance practices, breaches of fiduciary duty, and proxy violations. The firm has recovered over a billion dollars for its clients against some of the world’s largest corporations, and our attorneys have received numerous honors for their work, including “Best Lawyers in America,” “Top Plaintiff Lawyers in California,” “California Lawyer Attorney of the Year,” “Top Class Action Attorneys Under 40,” “Consumer Protection MVP,” and “Top Cybersecurity/ Privacy Attorneys Under 40.”



This press release may constitute Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201201006273/en/


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by Business Wire

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)