Oak Valley Community Bank Announces Commercial Loan Officer Hiring

OAKDALE, Calif., Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oak Valley Community Bank, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ: OVLY), announced that Kim Parco has joined the bank as Vice President, Commercial Loan Officer. She is based out of the Tracy Branch.

Parco has over 30 years of commercial banking experience managing many complex relationships in the region. In her new role, she will be responsible for commercial lending, agricultural lending, SBA loans, and relationship management in the Tracy and surrounding markets.

“I’ve had roots in the Tracy business community since 1995, so I am very excited to be working for a local community-based bank with a strong reputation that will allow me to provide my clients with best-in-class banking services,” Parco stated.

“We are very pleased to welcome Kim to our commercial banking team,” stated Gary Stephens, EVP Commercial Banking Group. “Kim’s background as an experienced banker with a successful career in commercial lending, agribusiness lending, and portfolio management, coupled with her extensive knowledge of the local market make her a perfect fit.”

Parco received a Degree in Business Administration from the University of Phoenix, and a certificate from the Agricultural Lending Institute at California State University - Fresno. She is a former board member of Tracy Hospital Foundation and the Tracy Chamber of Commerce. She is currently the treasurer of the Sugar Bowl Ski Team & Academy Parent Association. Parco resides in Tracy with her husband, Fernando, and their four children. She enjoys horseback riding, skiing, hiking, and spending time with her family.

Oak Valley Bancorp operates Oak Valley Community Bank & their Eastern Sierra Community Bank division, through which it offers a variety of loan and deposit products to individuals and small businesses. They currently operate through 17 conveniently located branches: Oakdale, Turlock, Stockton, Patterson, Ripon, Escalon, Manteca, Tracy, Sacramento, two branches in Sonora, three branches in Modesto, and three branches in their Eastern Sierra division, which includes Bridgeport, Mammoth Lakes, and Bishop.

