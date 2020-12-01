BlackBerry to Host Investor Fireside Chat to Discuss New Intelligent Vehicle Data Platform, BlackBerry IVY

WATERLOO, Ont., Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced it will host a fireside chat for investors on Wednesday, December 2, to discuss the company's new Intelligent Vehicle Data Platform, BlackBerry IVY, announced today with Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company (NASDAQ: AMZN).

Who: Charles Eagan, BlackBerry's Chief Technology Officer and Vito Giallorenzo, Senior Vice President, Corporate Development & Strategic Partnerships at BlackBerry in conversation with Tim Foote, BlackBerry Investor Relations.

Date/Time: Wednesday, December 2, at 14:00 ET

How to Join: Link to registration

A recording of the event will be available to stream on the investor relations section of the BlackBerry website at 17:00 ET, December 2.

