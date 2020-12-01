Asetek A/S Announces Transactions Carried Out Under the Current Share Buyback Programme in Accordance With the "Safe Harbour Method"

OSLO, Norway, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 23, 2020, Asetek A/S launched a share buyback programme, as described in company announcement of October 23, 2020. According to the programme, Asetek A/S will in the period until March 5, 2021 buy back own shares up to a maximum value of USD 4 million and with a maximum of 381,000 shares. The share buyback programme will be implemented in accordance with Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of 16th April 2014 of the European Parliament and Council and ommission Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

Trading day Number of shares bought back Average purchase price (NOK) Amount (USD) Total, latest announcement 104,866 81.8762 931,357.54 22: 23 November 2020 2,973 94.6083 31,024.13 23: 24 November 2020 2,865 92.8362 29,815.88 24: 25 November 2020 2,696 96.7816 29,484.32 25: 26 November 2020 2,938 98.3371 32,560.65 26: 27 November 2020 2,899 98.0991 32,192.87 Total accumulated over week 48/2020 14,371 96.1292 155,077.85 Total accumulated during the

share buy-back programme 119,237 83.5940 1,086,435.39

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 939,113 shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 3.55% of the share capital. See the enclosure for information about the individual transactions made under the share buyback programme.

About Asetek

Asetek is the global leader in liquid cooling solutions for gaming and enthusiast PCs, data centers and servers. Founded in 2000, Asetek is headquartered in Denmark and has operations in California, Texas, China and Taiwan. Asetek is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ASETEK.OL).

www.asetek.com

For further information, please contact:

Peter Dam Madsen, Chief Financial Officer

Mobile: +45 2080 7200, e-mail: [email protected]

Asetek A/S

Assensvej 2

DK-9220 Aalborg East

Denmark

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/asetek/r/asetek-a-s-announces-transactions-carried-out-under-the-current-share-buyback-programme-in-accordanc,c3247475

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/6758/3247475/1342874.pdf Release https://mb.cision.com/Public/6758/3247475/a0a61fbaa055a45f.pdf Week 48

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/asetek-as-announces-transactions-carried-out-under-the-current-share-buyback-programme-in-accordance-with-the-safe-harbour-method-301183278.html

SOURCE Asetek