Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (J) CHAIR AND CEO Steven J. Demetriou Sold $6.4 million of Shares

December 01, 2020 | About: J +0.83%

CHAIR AND CEO of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Steven J. Demetriou (insider trades) sold 60,000 shares of J on 11/30/2020 at an average price of $106.54 a share. The total sale was $6.4 million.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is engaged in the engineering industry. The company provides technical, professional & construction services including engineering, design & architectural, construction management, operations & maintenance. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a market cap of $14.36 billion; its shares were traded at around $108.73 with a P/E ratio of 29.24 and P/S ratio of 1.07. The dividend yield of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc stocks is 0.69%. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 3.90% over the past five years.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CHAIR AND CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 60,000 shares of J stock on 11/30/2020 at the average price of $106.54. The price of the stock has increased by 2.06% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • SVP & GENERAL COUNSEL Michael R Tyler sold 9,330 shares of J stock on 11/30/2020 at the average price of $106.16. The price of the stock has increased by 2.42% since.

For the complete insider trading history of J, click here

.

