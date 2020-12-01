  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Pinterest Inc (PINS) CFO Todd R Morgenfeld Sold $2.1 million of Shares

December 01, 2020 | About: PINS -2.58%

CFO of Pinterest Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Todd R Morgenfeld (insider trades) sold 31,027 shares of PINS on 11/27/2020 at an average price of $67.64 a share. The total sale was $2.1 million.

Pinterest Inc has a market cap of $42.34 billion; its shares were traded at around $68.21 with and P/S ratio of 28.78. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Pinterest Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • Chairman, President, CEO, Co-F, 10% Owner Benjamin Silbermann sold 315,000 shares of PINS stock on 11/25/2020 at the average price of $65.08. The price of the stock has increased by 4.81% since.
  • Chairman, President, CEO, Co-F, 10% Owner Benjamin Silbermann sold 315,000 shares of PINS stock on 11/19/2020 at the average price of $64.46. The price of the stock has increased by 5.82% since.
  • Chairman, President, CEO, Co-F, 10% Owner Benjamin Silbermann sold 315,000 shares of PINS stock on 11/12/2020 at the average price of $57.77. The price of the stock has increased by 18.07% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO Todd R Morgenfeld sold 31,027 shares of PINS stock on 11/27/2020 at the average price of $67.64. The price of the stock has increased by 0.84% since.
  • CFO Todd R Morgenfeld sold 36,681 shares of PINS stock on 11/23/2020 at the average price of $64.97. The price of the stock has increased by 4.99% since.
  • CFO Todd R Morgenfeld sold 24,946 shares of PINS stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $59.42. The price of the stock has increased by 14.79% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Chief Accounting Officer Tseli Lily Yang sold 1,241 shares of PINS stock on 11/27/2020 at the average price of $68.12. The price of the stock has increased by 0.13% since.
  • Chief Accounting Officer Tseli Lily Yang sold 1,467 shares of PINS stock on 11/23/2020 at the average price of $65. The price of the stock has increased by 4.94% since.
  • General Counsel Christine Flores sold 19,750 shares of PINS stock on 11/23/2020 at the average price of $64.97. The price of the stock has increased by 4.99% since.
  • Director Jeffrey D Jordan sold 18,594 shares of PINS stock on 11/17/2020 at the average price of $62.47. The price of the stock has increased by 9.19% since.
  • Co-Founder & Chief Design & Cr Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of PINS stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $133947.

For the complete insider trading history of PINS, click here

.

