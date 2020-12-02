Vodafone Business and RingCentral Announce Strategic Partnership to Deliver New Cloud-based Communications Services

Vodafone Business and [url="]RingCentral%2C+Inc.[/url] (NYSE: RNG), a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications, collaboration and contact center solutions, today announced a strategic partnership that seeks to transform business communications and collaboration.

Together the companies will create a new co-branded, cloud-based service that will be the lead Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solution for Vodafone Business, and also offer Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) to Vodafone Business customers.







Bringing together Vodafone Business’ mobile first approach, global brand, reach and scale with RingCentral’s deep UCaaS and CCaaS expertise, the platform will deliver flexible, easy to use and secure services. The platform will be available to customers of all sizes offering all businesses benefits from next-generation communications and collaboration capabilities.







Vodafone Business and RingCentral will jointly drive product roadmap, innovation, sales enablement and go-to-market. Both companies will contribute resources to this, creating a joint development capability and also leveraging the RingCentral open API platform for custom integrations.







Vinod Kumar, CEO, Vodafone Business, said: “Our partnership with RingCentral will enable customers to rapidly deploy and easily manage the communications services that are right for them, and marks another step forward in our drive to become a platform based business. Together with RingCentral we can transform ways of working, improve business processes, and help companies become ready for a future of increased remote and flexible working.”







The partnership will offer Vodafone Business’ global customer base quick-to-deploy, scalable cloud-based communications services based on RingCentral’s leading Message Video Phone™ (MVP™) platform. As part of the agreement, Vodafone Business will offer RingCentral's integrated UCaaS and CCaaS solutions including RingCentral’s Engage Voice and Engage Digital products. Vodafone Business will provide value-added services in migration, adoption, and integration to ensure customers are realizing the full benefit of the platform.







“We're excited to partner with the leader in mobility and 5G to enable a ‘work from anywhere’ world with a new generation of cloud communications services,” said Anand Eswaran, RingCentral’s President and COO. “Mobility is critical to business success, and together with Vodafone Business, we will bring enterprise customers worldwide the capabilities they need, including team messaging, video meetings, and enterprise-grade voice services, to build the digital communications of the future.”







Vodafone Business and RingCentral will initially introduce new services to customers located in the United Kingdom and for Vodafone Business’ multinational customers in Europe in 2021. Multiple additional countries will follow, including Spain, Germany and Italy, with the platform tailored to local delivery in each.







About Vodafone







Vodafone is a leading telecommunications company in Europe and Africa. Our purpose is to “connect for a better future” and our expertise and scale gives us a unique opportunity to drive positive change for society. Our networks keep family, friends, businesses and governments connected and – as COVID-19 has clearly demonstrated – we play a vital role in keeping economies running and the functioning of critical sectors like education and healthcare.







Vodafone is the largest mobile and fixed network operator in Europe and a leading global IoT connectivity provider. Our M-Pesa technology platform in Africa enables over 45m people to benefit from access to mobile payments and financial services. We operate mobile and fixed networks in 21 countries and partner with mobile networks in 48 more. As of 30 September 2020 we had over 300m mobile customers, more than 27m fixed broadband customers, over 22m TV customers and we connected more than 112m IoT devices.







We support diversity and inclusion through our maternity and parental leave policies, empowering women through connectivity and improving access to education and digital skills for women, girls, and society at large. We are respectful of all individuals, irrespective of race, ethnicity, disability, age, sexual orientation, gender identity, belief, culture or religion.







Vodafone is also taking significant steps to reduce our impact on our planet by reducing our greenhouse gas emissions by 50% by 2025, purchasing 100% of our electricity from renewable sources by 2025, and reusing, reselling or recycling 100% of our redundant network equipment.







For more information, please visit [url="]www.vodafone.com[/url], follow us on Twitter at @VodafoneGroup or connect with us on LinkedIn at [url="]www.linkedin.com%2Fcompany%2Fvodafone[/url].







About RingCentral







RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG) is a leading provider of cloud Message Video Phone™ (MVP™), customer engagement and contact center solutions for businesses worldwide. More flexible and cost-effective than legacy on-premise PBX and video conferencing systems that it replaces, RingCentral empowers modern mobile and distributed workforces to communicate, collaborate, and connect via any mode, any device, and any location. RingCentral’s open platform integrates with leading third-party business applications and enables customers to easily customize business workflows. RingCentral is headquartered in Belmont, California, and has offices around the world.







©2020 RingCentral, Inc. All rights reserved. RingCentral, Message Video Phone, MVP and the RingCentral logo are trademarks of RingCentral, Inc.





