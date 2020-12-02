KCOM Expands Award-Winning Lightstream Fiber Access Network with DZS

PLANO, Texas, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DZS ( DZSI), a broadband access innovator and global market leader spanning fixed and mobile edge access and connected premises solutions for service providers and enterprises, today announced its role supporting KCOM and its full fiber network expansion. KCOM is recognized for delivering the fastest average broadband speeds in the U.K. Backed by DZS passive optical network (PON) technologies, this award-winning service provider is in the process of rolling out its Lightstream fiber broadband to homes and businesses across East Yorkshire and North Lincolnshire, ensuring these small-to-large communities have access to reliable broadband capable of up to 900Mbps “gigafast” speeds during the global pandemic and beyond.



“We have been making significant investments to expand KCOM’s full fibre footprint beyond our traditional boundaries and to bring this vital infrastructure to thousands more homes and businesses in the area,” said Dale Raneberg, CEO at KCOM. “DZS has been a valued, longstanding partner to KCOM for over 20 years. Leveraging some of the latest DZS technologies in our network has provided us with the flexibility needed to meet the challenge of extending our build into adjacent communities and enabled us to support even more homes and businesses experiencing stay-at-home orders and lockdowns.”

Since 2000, DZS has supported KCOM’s aggressive growth with next-generation access infrastructure. Today, KCOM is deploying the following DZS PON technologies as part of its Fiber-to-the-Premises (FTTP) infrastructure:

The DZS V5816 OLT is architected to connect rural areas to high-speed broadband services cost effectively. Thanks to its compact design, it is easy to install even in confined spaces and can be expanded modularly as required

The DZS 2424A1 GPON smart fiber indoor gateway acts as KCOM’s demarcation point at the premises, allowing KCOM to service the subscriber or provide wholesale services

With fiber connectivity established, KCOM can also easily leverage complementary 10Gbps DZS XGS-PON solutions in the future across this same infrastructure



“KCOM has proven to be a service provider to watch, delivering some of the UK’s fastest speeds and closing the digital divide one community at a time,” said Kai Uebach, Executive Vice President of EMEA Sales at DZS. “With more people working and schooling from home, broadband is now an essential service, making rural broadband a priority for countries around the world. DZS is well positioned to support innovative service providers, like KCOM, who want to expand their networks into smaller communities, minimize their OPEX and CAPEX, and offer next generation broadband services.”

KCOM is one of the longest established suppliers of communications services in the United Kingdom. The company belongs to the Macquarie European Infrastructure Fund 6. This investment fund is managed by Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets (MIRA), the world’s largest infrastructure investor.

