World High Life PLC Announces Total Voting Rights

December 02, 2020 | About: LSE:LIFE +0% OTCPK:WRHLF +0%

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / December 2, 2020 / For the purposes of the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, World High Life announces that the Company has 230,119,819 ordinary shares of 1p each in issue ("Ordinary Shares"), each share carrying the right to one vote. The figure of 230,119,819 should be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

For further information please contact:
Robert Payment
Acting Chairman
World High Life PLC
North America: 1 (236) 521-7211
North America toll-free: 1 (888) 616-WRHLF (9745)+44 (0) 7926 397 675
[email protected]

AQSE Corporate Adviser
Mark Anwyl/Allie Feuerlein
Peterhouse Capital Limited
+44 (0) 20 7469 0930
[email protected]
[email protected]

For more information on World High Life please visit: www.worldhighlife.uk

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact [email protected] or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: World High Life PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/619088/World-High-Life-PLC-Announces-Total-Voting-Rights

img.ashx?id=619088

