Walmart+ Putting Something Extra Under the Tree for Members, Removing Shipping Minimum on Walmart.com Orders

December 02, 2020


Beginning Dec. 4, Walmart is expanding the benefit list of Walmart+. Just in time for the holiday, Walmart is removing the $35 shipping minimum for Walmart.com orders for its members. This new benefit paired with Walmart+’s free unlimited deliveries of groceries and more from Walmart stores makes the retailer’s membership program even more comprehensive.



“It feels like a life hack is needed now more than ever and Walmart+ is here to help,” said Janey Whiteside, chief customer officer, Walmart. “No other membership allows customers across the country to get everything from gingerbread cookies and eggnog to holiday decorations and toys delivered for free as soon as the same day. Walmart+ is designed to make life easier – giving customers an option to not have to sacrifice on cost or convenience.”



Walmart+ members will receive free next-day and two-day shipping on items shipped by Walmart no matter the basket total. Prices on items will remain the same, true to Walmart’s every day low price promise. Delivery from Walmart stores on items like groceries will still carry a $35 minimum.



This latest perk comes two months after the launch of Walmart+, and builds on the retailer’s promise to continue adding benefits to its membership program. Free shipping with no minimum joins a benefit list that includes unlimited free grocery deliveries, fuel discounts and the ability to use Scan and Go in stores, which lets customers shop and checkout with their phone.



“Customers have been clear – they want this benefit. Being able to toss an item into your cart, regardless the total, and checkout right away lets them knock little things off their to do list in no time,” added Whiteside.



The retailer is also expanding the number of locations where members can use their fuel savings, to include Sam’s Club fuel stations across the country. That means customers now have access to fuel discounts at more than 2,000 Walmart, Murphy USA and Murphy Express fuel stations, as well as access to Sam’s Club member pricing at more than 500 Sam’s Club locations.



Walmart+ uses the company’s unique assets to make life easier for busy families. Along with the power of its online presence, Walmart+ has the reach of more than 4,700 stores, including 2,800 stores that offer delivery, reaching 70 percent of America. Walmart+ costs $98 a year or $12.95 a month and includes a 15-day free trial period.



About Walmart



Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) helps people around the world save money and live better - anytime and anywhere - in retail stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, over 265 million customers and members visit approximately 11,500 stores under 56 banners in 27 countries and eCommerce websites. With fiscal year 2020 revenue of $524 billion, Walmart employs over 2.2 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting [url="]corporate.walmart.com[/url], on Facebook at [url="]facebook.com%2Fwalmart[/url] and on Twitter at [url="]twitter.com%2Fwalmart[/url].

