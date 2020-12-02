  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Targovax ASA: Invitation to online presentation at 10:00 CET 2 December

December 02, 2020 | About: FRA:TA5 +1.07% OSL:TRVX +2.86% OSTO:TRVXO +0% STU:TA5 +1.38%

PR Newswire

OSLO, Norway, Dec. 2, 2020

OSLO, Norway, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Targovax ASA (OSE: TRVX), a clinical stage immuno-oncology company developing immune activators to target hard-to-treat solid tumors, will today present data from its melanoma and mesothelioma trials in an online webcast at 10:00am CET.

With reference to the press release issued 1 December 2020 (see link here), Targovax will present data from its phase 1 trial combining ONCOS-102 and the anti-PD1 checkpoint inhibitor (CPI) pembrolizumab (Keytruda) in patients with advanced, unresectable melanoma who have had disease progression despite treatment with anti-PD1 CPI.

Data from the randomized phase 1/2 trial of ONCOS-102 in combination with standard-of-care (SoC) chemotherapy in patients with malignant pleural mesothelioma (MPM), which was released 24 November 2020 (see link here), will also be presented in the webcast.

The webcast starts at 10:00am CET and you can join the webcast here. It will be possible to ask questions during the presentation. A replay of the webcast will be available in the Investor section under "Presentations" after the event.

For further information, please contact:

Renate Birkeli, Investor Relations
Phone: +47 922 61 624
Email: [email protected]

Media enquires:

Andreas Tinglum
Corporate Communications (Norway)
Phone: +47 9300 1773
Email: [email protected]

IR enquires:

Kim Sutton Golodetz - LHA Investor Relations (US)
Email: [email protected]
Phone: +1 212-838-3777

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/targovax/r/targovax-asa--invitation-to-online-presentation-at-10-00-cet-2-december,c3247614

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/targovax-asa-invitation-to-online-presentation-at-1000-cet-2-december-301183360.html

SOURCE Targovax


