Bentley Motors Reimagines the Future of Luxury Mobility Experiences with Salesforce

SAN FRANCISCO and LONDON, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the global leader in CRM, today announced that Bentley Motors, a British luxury automotive company, will deploy Salesforce cloud solutions to give its employees a 360-degree view of customers—connecting Bentley Motors' sales, service, and marketing organizations to deliver a white-glove, personalized experience to customers.

Now in its second century of producing cars, Bentley Motors continues to innovate while advancing its commitment to sustainability, recently announcing an all-electric lineup by 2030. Bentley Motors isn't just evolving its products and supply chain; it's transforming how it engages with a new generation of customers worldwide who are eco-conscious. Today, digital is rapidly becoming table stakes for companies, making high-touch, personalized digital services essential to building stronger relationships with prospective and existing customers.

As automakers place a greater focus on direct customer relationships, which has been accelerated by the pandemic, they need a single source of truth that brings together customer and vehicle data. Bentley Motors has incorporated a range of Salesforce solutions to provide its 4,000 employees with this 360-degree view across more than 60 markets in order to deliver:

White-Glove Service: Bentley Motors' team of brand advisors will use Sales Cloud and Service Cloud to manage all prospective and existing customer engagement on a single platform, and enable customers to use Live Chat as a new channel of choice for real-time support.

Personalized Experiences: Using Marketing Cloud, Bentley Motors will be able to deliver personalized experiences across email, SMS, and web, and create customized campaigns based on customers' interests and history, including sharing information about new car releases or welcoming a new customer to the Bentley Motors community.

Increased Growth: Leveraging MuleSoft and Tableau, Bentley Motors will be able to unlock and connect data from hundreds of new and legacy systems to provide its retailers with a 360-degree view of the customer. Understanding each customer's preferences and previous engagement with the brand will empower its retailers to deliver highly-personalized service from the moment a customer enters a Bentley Motors showroom.

Improved Sustainability: Using Tableau, Bentley Motors will be able to track sustainability metrics and insights from across the company to measure its progress toward becoming end-to-end carbon neutral by 2030, and monitor the ethical sourcing of materials.

Comments on the News

"For 101 years, the Bentley Motors brand has stood for luxury and refined craftsmanship. Combining our values and vision with Salesforce's technology will enable us to fundamentally reinvent our brand for the next century by evolving the way we engage with our customers digitally—not only to supplement the real-world experience but to create deeper, long-lasting relationships with our customers," said Adrian Hallmark, Chairman and CEO, Bentley Motors Limited.

"Bentley Motors has defined automotive elegance and sophistication for more than a century," said Marc Benioff, Chair and CEO, Salesforce. "Now, as the company reimagines its business for the future, we're thrilled to help them deliver a next-generation of luxury mobility that's sustainable, connected, and completely personalized for every customer."

