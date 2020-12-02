Salesforce Introduces Einstein Automate: Increase the Speed of Work With End-to-End Intelligent Workflow Automation

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Salesforce [NYSE: CRM], the global leader in CRM, today introduced Einstein Automate – an end-to-end workflow automation solution that empowers people and businesses to be more productive. Einstein Automate delivers automation capabilities designed for every business function and industry that enable anyone in a company to build intelligent workflows and integrate data across any system with clicks, not code.

Organizations are shifting to digital-first customer experiences and creating more data from more systems than ever before. They are transforming time-consuming, mundane tasks – from processing insurance quotes to verifying user account information. This transformation creates the need for a technology platform to drive productivity with intelligent, automated workflows and data integration. However, only 25 percent of IT leaders say their current technology maximizes employee productivity. As a result, organizations are increasingly turning to new workflow automation technology to help employees become more productive and do their best work.

"In today's climate, every organization faces a digital imperative to automate complex processes and free up employee time to focus on customer success," said Sarah Franklin, EVP & GM of Platform, Trailhead and AppExchange at Salesforce. "With Einstein Automate, everyone can change the speed of work and be more productive through intelligent workflow automation."

"With the world rapidly changing around us, we know that our clients need answers to their most pressing mortgage-related questions quickly," said Sherry Graziano, Senior Vice President and Head of Mortgage Omni Experience at Truist. "We looked to Salesforce as a key part of our strategy to meet our clients wherever they are – whether that's digitally through an automated, AI-infused chatbot that provides much-needed answers 24/7, or safely in-person at one of our branches through a process managed by a digital workflow."

"Our ultimate goal is to expedite the digital transformation of our customers so they can better manage energy efficiency and aid the global energy transition to carbon neutrality," said Marc Lallemand, CIO, Engie Belgium. "Using Salesforce's pre-built resources and libraries of best practices, we've dramatically cut down the time needed to go digital, which allows for better customer experiences as we can easily automate tasks using industry-specific workflows."

Automate Anything to be More Productive

The new Flow Orchestrator is a low-code workflow development tool that allows users to compose workflows that automate complex, multi-user processes and approvals. Flow Orchestrator speeds up projects and processes with AI-generated next steps and recommendations that prompt users throughout processes and quickly identify bottlenecks causing delays. For example, the mortgage approval process, which is complex and requires extensive documentation and verification, can be streamlined into an automated workflow that helps process applications seamlessly and without delays.

Integrate Everything Faster with Clicks, Not Code

The new MuleSoft Composer for Salesforce is the fastest and easiest way to connect disparate apps and data to Salesforce and develop a 360 degree view of the customer without developing any new code. Unlocking and connecting data across apps and systems is one of the biggest challenges businesses face. MuleSoft's new The State of Business and IT Innovation report shows more than 80 percent of line of business employees want easy access to data and IT capabilities in order to be productive as digital projects increase. MuleSoft Composer for Salesforce allows administrators and other business users to move faster with a library of pre-built connectors and templates to easily automate integrations. For example, Salesforce admins can quickly and easily connect their organization's Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and payments processing systems to Sales Cloud to automate the quote-to-cash process, streamlining sales operations and improving seller productivity.

Transform Any Industry Quickly with Pre-Built Solutions

Businesses can discover more than 700 automation solutions built by Salesforce and our partners on the new Einstein Automate collection page on Salesforce AppExchange, such as solutions for robotic process automation (RPA), Einstein Bots, Flow Templates, Actions and Components, MuleSoft Connectors, Process Libraries, partner solutions and more. Organizations can implement pre-built solutions to automate processes quickly, rather than build from scratch.

In addition to pre-built solutions on the AppExchange, businesses can use newly available products and features in OmniStudio . OmniStudio empowers businesses to deliver digital-first and industry-specific experiences to their customers fast, across multiple devices and channels, and at scale. Included in OmniStudio is a suite of resources and no-code tools, including pre-built guided experiences, templates and more, allowing users to deploy digital-first experiences like licensing and permit applications quickly and with ease.

Pricing and Availability

Flow Orchestrator is expected to be in beta in Summer 2021.

MuleSoft Composer for Salesforce is expected to become generally available in early 2021.

All AppExchange and OmniStudio solutions are generally available today.

