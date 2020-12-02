  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Oppenheimer Continues Strategic Buildout Of Debt Capital Markets Group With Appointment Of Guillaume Petitgas As Managing Director, Based In London, United Kingdom

December 02, 2020 | About: NYSE:OPY +4.2%

PR Newswire

NEW YORK and LONDON, Dec. 2, 2020

NEW YORK and LONDON, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. ("Oppenheimer"), a leading investment bank, wealth manager, and a subsidiary of Oppenheimer Holdings (NYSE: OPY), today announced the continued build-out of its Debt Capital Markets Group leadership team within the firm's Investment Banking business with the appointment of Guillaume Petitgas as a Managing Director. Mr. Petitgas will be based in London and will report to Max Lami, European Chief Executive, and John Tonelli, Global Head of Debt Capital Markets, based in New York.

Mr. Petitgas joins Oppenheimer with over 15 years' experience in Emerging Markets debt issuance. He will be the lead originator for Debt Capital Market (DCM) transactions across CEEMEA, with a focus on Emerging Markets, and will work closely with Mr. Tonelli.

Mr. Petitgas started his investment banking career at BNP Paribas before moving on to Merrill Lynch, where he focused on CEEMEA Debt Capital Market origination. Prior to joining Oppenheimer, he spent 10 years at HSBC where he was the Head of Emerging Markets, Europe & Africa, Debt Capital Markets, based in London.

Mr. Tonelli said, "We are thrilled to welcome Guillaume to our global Debt Capital Markets team. His respected industry insight, experience and relationships strengthen our global DCM capabilities, most notably in CEEMEA, where Guillaume has been originating transactions for over 15 years."

Mr. Lami added, "Guillaume brings a wealth of expertise in the Debt Capital Markets space and, together with his background and track record, will give Oppenheimer the opportunity to further strengthen its franchise in Emerging EMEA and frontier markets."

Mr. Petitgas holds an MSc from the Aix-Marseille Graduate School of Management (France), an MA from the University of Warwick (UK) and a BA from Exeter University (UK).

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.
Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. (Oppenheimer), a principal subsidiary of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (OPY on the New York Stock Exchange), and its affiliates provide a full range of wealth management, securities brokerage and investment banking services to high-net-worth individuals, families, corporate executives, local governments, businesses and institutions. For more information, please visit www.oppenheimer.com.

Oppenheimer Europe Limited
Oppenheimer Europe Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and a Member firm of the LSE, providing advice to professional clients across Equities, Fixed Income and Corporate finance advisory. For more information please visit www.oppenheimer.com.

Media Contact:
Joseph Kuo / Michael Dugan
Haven Tower Group LLC
424 317 4851 or 424 317 4852
[email protected] or [email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oppenheimer-continues-strategic-buildout-of-debt-capital-markets-group-with-appointment-of-guillaume-petitgas-as-managing-director-based-in-london-united-kingdom-301183270.html

SOURCE Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)