Halper Sadeh LLP Reminds Shareholders About Its Ongoing Merger Investigations; Investors are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – GV, CLCT, SNSS, WORK

The Goldfield Corporation (: GV) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to an affiliate of First Reserve for $7.00 per share. If you are a Goldfield shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Collectors Universe, Inc. ( CLCT) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to an investor group led by entrepreneur and sports card collector Nat Turner, D1 Capital Partners L.P., and Cohen Private Ventures, LLC for $75.25 per share. If you are a Collectors Universe shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( SNSS) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Viracta stockholders will receive shares of newly issued Sunesis common stock. Sunesis stockholders are expected to own approximately 14% of the combined company on a fully diluted basis. If you are a Sunesis shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Slack Technologies, Inc. (: WORK) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to salesforce.com, inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Slack shareholders will receive $26.79 in cash and 0.0776 shares of Salesforce common stock for each Slack share. If you are a Slack shareholder, click here to learn more about their legal rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

