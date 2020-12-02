Silicon Valley Bank Hires Chief Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Officer

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), the bank of the world's most innovative companies and their investors, today announced the appointment of Angela Morris Lovelace as the company's new Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer. In this role, Lovelace will champion, promote and guide the company's diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) strategies for its global workforce.

SVB continues to invest in building and fostering diversity, equity, and inclusion at SVB, increasing access to the innovation economy for underrepresented groups, and offering support in the communities where SVB operates. SVB's workforce DEI strategy is a multipronged effort that includes employee awareness programs, continuous training and educational opportunities, hiring outreach programs, leadership development and strategic partnerships. SVB has an executive-led Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Steering Committee and an employee advocacy network focused on these objectives. SVB's company-wide Access to Innovation initiative drives investment in and opportunity for women, Black and Latinx people in the innovation economy.

"I'm excited to welcome Angela to SVB at this critical time when we are growing our business and our workforce around the world, and are increasing our investment in diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives at SVB and in our communities," said Greg Becker, CEO of Silicon Valley Bank. "Building on the foundation that our teams have put in place in recent years, Angela's work will help us to continue to create a diverse workforce at all levels of SVB, an environment where everyone is able to do their best work and drive better business outcomes."

Lovelace brings more than 20 years of experience in human resources to SVB. She spent the last 16 years at Bank of America in Charlotte, NC where she was most recently Senior Vice President of Workforce Strategy and Development. In that role, she led a comprehensive strategy for recruiting, developing and retaining employees and oversaw diversity, inclusion and engagement initiatives for the global information security business, a global population of more than 3,700 employees.

Lovelace received a Bachelor of Science degree from Tuskegee University and attended the ASCENT Women's Executive Leadership Program at the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth. She is passionate about supporting underserved communities through her involvement with organizations including the Charlotte Chamber of Commerce's corporate diversity roundtable, Dress for Success and United Way.

