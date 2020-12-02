Aon Launches Digital Cyber Insurance for Small and Middle Market Businesses

CHICAGO, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aon plc (NYSE: AON), a leading global professional services firm providing a broad range of risk, retirement and health solutions, today announced the launch of a digital insurance solution for small and middle market businesses. With this new offering, businesses across a wide spectrum of industries can go through the full end-to-end process of buying and managing cyber and professional liability insurance online. They also have access to an insurance specialist to walk through the application process and coverage details.

This digital insurance solution is designed for any business generating up to $100 million in annual revenue across sectors including retail, technology, professional services, manufacturing, and more. The new offering builds on other insurance products that Aon has recently introduced to middle market businesses, providing clients with access to a seamless platform to help manage all of their insurance coverages under this offering in one place.

"As the world becomes increasingly interconnected online, cyber risks pose a growing threat to small and middle market businesses, which may have limited technology and security resources," said Christian Hoffman, CEO, Cyber Solutions North America at Aon. "With our online platform, we are making cyber insurance coverage incredibly accessible. We can also help businesses of various sizes protect themselves against risks including data breach, ransomware, contractual liability, media liability, business interruption, social engineering, and more."

By leveraging CoverWallet, the insurtech startup Aon acquired in January 2020, Aon is further expanding the solutions and services it provides to 30 million small and medium-sized U.S. businesses. New and existing clients now benefit from a dedicated team for small and middle market businesses, a user-friendly digital platform, and self-service tools.

To learn more about Aon's digital insurance solutions for small and middle market businesses, where clients can speak with a cyber specialist, or get an instant quote, please visit www.aoncover.com .

About Aon

Aon plc (NYSE: AON) is a leading global professional services firm providing a broad range of risk, retirement and health solutions. Our 50,000 colleagues in 120 countries empower results for clients by using proprietary data and analytics to deliver insights that reduce volatility and improve performance.

Follow Aon on Twitter and LinkedIn

Stay up to date by visiting the Aon Newsroom and hear from Aon's expert advisors in The One Brief.

Sign up for News Alerts here

About CoverWallet, an Aon company

CoverWallet , an Aon company, is dedicated to making commercial insurance simple, fast and convenient. With leading carriers as partners, CoverWallet helps customers around the world quickly get the insurance coverage they need so that they can get back to what matters – growing and managing their business. Powered by deep analytics, thoughtful design and state-of-the-art technology, CoverWallet is reinventing the $200 billion commercial insurance market for small and medium-sized businesses.

Media Contacts

Hally Peck

+1 646 453 4168

[email protected]

Matt Taylor

+1 312 783 5837

[email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aon-launches-digital-cyber-insurance-for-small-and-middle-market-businesses-301183472.html

SOURCE Aon plc