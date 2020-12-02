Future FinTech Appointed Ming Yi as Chief Financial Officer

BEIJING, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FTFT) (hereinafter referred to as "Future Fintech", "FTFT" or "Company" ) a leading blockchain e-commerce company and a service provider for financial technology, today announced it has appointed Mr. Ming Yi as the new Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") of the Company on November 30, 2020. Ms. Jing (Veronica) Chen resigned as CFO of the Company, effective on November 30, 2020, and she has been appointed as the vice president of the Company, in charge of its international M & A and internal control.

Mr. Yi has extensive experience in accounting, financial management and operation management. Mr. Yi has served as an independent director of Hudson Capital Inc. (Nasdaq: HUSN) since March 31, 2020. Mr. Yi was the Chief Financial Officer of SSLJ.com Limited from July 2018 to July 2019. From June 2011 to August 2018, Mr. Yi was the Chief Financial Officer and a board member of Wave Sync Corp. (formerly known as China Bio-Energy Corp). From September 2009 to April 2011, he served as a senior manager at Qi He Certified Public Accountants Co. Ltd. Form July 2007 to August 2010, Mr. Yi was a senior auditor at Ernst & Young.

Mr. Yi received his Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting from School of Business Administrations of Liaoning University in 2004 and his Master of Science degree in Accounting and Finance from Victory University, Australia in 2006. Mr. Yi is a Certified Public Accountant in Australia.

Mr. Shanchun Huang, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, said, "Mr. Yi is a highly qualified chief financial officer and he will be a strong partner for us in implementing cost reduction plans and improving operating performance. His excellent leadership and rich management experience in finance and operations are of great significance to the Company's global strategy."

"I am very happy to join FTFT and look forward to working closely with FTFT team," Mr. Yi said, "As CFO, I will strive to help companies optimize cash flow, simplify financial processes, and improve business processes. In the process of the Company's deployment into challenger bank business, we will work together to accelerate innovation drive, promote the sustainable development of the Company, and increase the Company's long-term investment value."

About Future FinTech Group Inc.

Future FinTech Group Inc. ("Future FinTech", "FTFT" or the "Company") is a leading blockchain e-commerce company and a service provider for financial technology incorporated in Florida. The Company's operations include a blockchain-based online shopping mall platform, Chain Cloud Mall ("CCM"), a cross-border e-commerce platform (NONOGIRL), an incubator for blockchain based application projects. The Company is also engaged in the development of blockchain based e-Commerce technology as well as financial technology. For more information, please visit http://www.ftftex.com/.

