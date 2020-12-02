  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Modern Hire Completes Workday Certified Integration

December 02, 2020 | About: NAS:WDAY -2.45%

The Enterprise Hiring Platform's Interview and Assessment Technology Will Now Be Seamlessly Integrated with Workday Recruiting

PR Newswire

CLEVELAND and DELAFIELD, Wisc., Dec. 2, 2020

CLEVELAND and DELAFIELD, Wisc., Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Modern Hire, a Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Access software partner, today announced that it has achieved Workday Certified Integration status. Modern Hire provides customers with a seamless integration that connects Workday Recruiting with its entire hiring platform, including both interview and assessment workflows.

Modern Hire Logo (PRNewsfoto/Modern Hire)

Workday Recruiting is an end-to-end talent acquisition application, which helps organizations manage the entire recruiting lifecycle in one system. By integrating with Workday Recruiting, Modern Hire enables its clients to accommodate all hiring workflows – from virtual interviews to phone screens, interview scheduling, and pre-hire assessments – within the Workday Recruiting platform. This integration also helps joint customers add digital interviewing and/or assessment technology to their hiring workflows in a seamless, efficient manner. Modern Hire's integration with Workday Recruiting enables a smooth recruiter and candidate experience, due to the easy-to-use technology that allows hiring managers to find and hire high-quality candidates quickly.

"At Modern Hire, our focus has always been on helping organizations hire efficiently and effectively, all while prioritizing the candidate's experience," said Dusty Woodall, Vice President of Technology at Modern Hire. "Our integration with Workday Recruiting will enable our clients to streamline the hiring process for their candidates, while also enhancing the recruiter experience, to drive hiring efficiency and results to improve business outcomes."

Modern Hire has numerous clients using its Workday Recruiting integration, including Brown-Forman.

"At Brown-Forman, our top priority when hiring is to ensure a seamless experience for all candidates," said Arelis Correa, Vice President Director of Global Talent Acquisition, Brown-Forman. "Modern Hire's partnership with Workday enables us to provide a smoother digital hiring experience from start to finish. It also makes our talent acquisition team's jobs much easier and more efficient, allowing them to make better hiring decisions and welcome the best talent to the Brown-Forman team."

More information on Modern Hire's integration can be found on the Workday Marketplace, which provides easy access to solutions built by Workday and its software and content partners. To learn more about Modern Hire's platform, please visit https://modernhire.com/platform/.

About Modern Hire
Modern Hire's all-in-one enterprise hiring platform enables organizations to continuously improve hiring results through more personalized, data-driven experiences for candidates, recruiters and hiring managers. CognitIOn by Modern Hire, the nucleus of Modern Hire's platform, merges expertise in industrial-organizational psychology, talent selection science, advanced analytics, candidate experience, employment law, data science and the practical application of ethical AI. This trusted science predicts performance, ensures fairness and automates workflow enterprise-wide, combining AI, predictive analytics, workflow automation, assessment and interviewing technology in a single SaaS solution that integrates with leading HCM systems and is trusted by 47 of the Fortune 100. Modern Hire delivers the best experience for everyone involved in the hiring process. To learn more about the company's vision for making hiring personal, visit www.modernhire.com.

Contact
Allison Zullo
Walker Sands, for Modern Hire
[email protected]
330-554-5965

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/modern-hire-completes-workday-certified-integration-301183246.html

SOURCE Modern Hire


