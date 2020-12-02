OTC Markets Group Welcomes Skylight Health Group to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for over 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Skylight Health Group. (CSE: SHG; OTCQX: CBIIF), a healthcare services and technology company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Skylight Health Group. upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

Skylight Health Group begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "CBIIF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market from the OTCQB Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.

"Graduating to the OTCQX Market is yet another milestone achieved as we continue to execute our focused growth plan of becoming one of the largest US integrated healthcare systems," said Prad Sekar, CEO of Skylight Health. "Having our shares traded on the top-tier of the OTC Markets in the US is a testament to Skylight's successful transition from a venture company to a fast-growing US healthcare company. Graduating today to the OTCQX is a welcome progression offering our shareholders increased cross-border liquidity as well as further increasing our visibility and shareholder exposure in the United States."

About Skylight Health Group

Skylight Health Group (CSE:SHG OTCQX:CBIIF) is a healthcare services and technology company, working to positively impact patient health outcomes. The Company operates a US multi-state health network that comprises of physical multi-disciplinary medical clinics providing a range of services from primary care, sub-specialty, allied health and laboratory/diagnostic testing. The Company owns and operates a proprietary electronic health record system that supports the delivery of care to patients via telemedicine and other remote monitoring system integrations. healthcare services. With a patient roster of over 120,000 patients, the Company's operations spread across 14 states and continues to expand in services and locations both organically and by way of strategic acquisitions.

The Company primarily operates a traditional insurable fee-for-service model contracting with Medicare, Medicaid and other Commercial Payors. The Company also offers a disruptive subscription-based telemedicine service for the un/under-insured population who have limited access to urgent care due to cost.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

