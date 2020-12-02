Voyager Digital to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

CSE: VYGR

Management will present at the Benzinga Small Cap Conference, Singular Research's Best of Uncovered 2020 Webinar, and at the LD Micro Main Event

NEW YORK, Dec 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Voyager Digital Ltd. ("Voyager" or the "Company") (CSE: VYGR) (OTCQB: VYGVF) (FRA: UCD2), a publicly-traded, licensed crypto-asset broker that provides investors with a turnkey solution to trade crypto assets, today announced that its CEO and Co-founder, Steve Ehrlich, will present and be available to meet with investors at the following upcoming investor conferences:

Date Presentation Time (EST) Registration Link Benzinga Small Cap Conference Dec. 8th 12:15pm Register Singular Research Best of Uncovered 2020 Webinar Dec. 10th 12:00pm Register LD Micro Main Event Dec. 14th 11:00am Register

Management will provide an overview of the Company's business during each presentation as well as progress updates. The Company will also be available for one-on-one meetings with investors who are registered to attend the conferences.

"Voyager is excited to update investors with our progress to date. We recently announced our fiscal Q1 results with revenue growth approximating 200% and assets under management over $150 million," said Steve Ehrlich. "Voyager has built the most consumer-friendly, easy-to-use agency brokerage for trading over 50 digital assets, commission-free, and consumers are taking notice."

About Voyager Digital Ltd.

Voyager Digital Ltd. is a crypto-asset broker that provides retail and institutional investors with a turnkey solution to trade crypto assets. Voyager offers customers best execution and safe custody on a wide choice of popular crypto-assets. Voyager was founded by established Wall Street and Silicon Valley entrepreneurs who teamed to bring a better, more transparent and cost-efficient alternative for trading crypto-assets to the marketplace. Please visit us at https://www.investvoyager.com for more information and to review the latest Corporate Presentation.

