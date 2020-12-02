  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation Provides Business Update

December 02, 2020 | About: NYSE:VAC -1.01%

PR Newswire

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 2, 2020

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: VAC) will take part in the Barclays Eat, Sleep, Play virtual conference today. John Geller, executive vice president and chief financial and administrative officer, will participate in a fireside chat at 1:00 p.m. ET, which will be webcast.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation. (PRNewsFoto/Marriott Vacations Worldwide)

The Company is also providing an update to its fourth quarter operational guidance:

  • Quarter-to-date contract sales were $118 million with November improving slightly over October. As a result, the Company continues to expect fourth quarter contract sales to be between $160 million and $185 million, a roughly 15% to 30% sequential improvement;
  • VPG continues to be strong and higher sequential tour volume is expected to drive higher fourth quarter contract sales compared to the third quarter;
  • Hawaii reopened on October 15 and occupancy trends have been encouraging thus far though Kauai's 14-day quarantine rule effective December 2 may temper fourth quarter trends; and
  • Exchange transactions at Interval International increased nearly 10% quarter-to-date compared to the prior year.

A live webcast of today's fireside chat will be available in the Investor Relations section of the company's website at ir.mvwc.com.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation is a leading global vacation company that offers vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. The company has a diverse portfolio that includes seven vacation ownership brands. It also includes exchange networks and membership programs, as well as management of other resorts and lodging properties. As a leader and innovator in the vacation industry, the company upholds the highest standards of excellence in serving its customers, investors and associates while maintaining exclusive, long-term relationships with Marriott International and Hyatt Hotels Corporation for the development, sales and marketing of vacation ownership products and services. For more information, please visit www.marriottvacationsworldwide.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/marriott-vacations-worldwide-corporation-provides-business-update-301183215.html

SOURCE Marriott Vacations Worldwide


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)