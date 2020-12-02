  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Frost & Sullivan examines two prominent companies within the growing Israeli Clean-tech sector

December 02, 2020 | About: XTAE:AUGN +2.06% XTAE:DORL -0.07%

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2020

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Equity research is published in the framework of Frost & Sullivan's Independent Equity Research Program. This type of equity research is trusted by investors as it is unbiased and analysts have no financial interest in the stock. Our publicly available full reports linked below give invaluable insight into the valuation of the companies we cover and their markets. You can explore all of the companies we cover HERE and contact us at no cost to learn more about them or to tell us about companies you want to be covered at: [email protected].

Doral Group Renewable Energy Resources Ltd. (TASE: DORL)

Doral initiates, develops, builds, and operates renewable energy projects across Israel, the US, and Italy. Doral is consistently growing its energy projects portfolio on an international scale, and is the biggest winner of the first Israeli Solar + Storage tender; will install approximately 500MW of storage capacity. The company has a substantial 3.8-gigawatt portfolio. We start our coverage with a target price of 18.3 NIS.

Full Report HERE.

Augwind Ltd. (TASE: AUGN)

Augwind is an Israeli company with the vision of becoming a cutting-edge global technology provider in the energy storage and energy efficiency domains.

Augwind has developed an energy storage solution based on compressed air storage (the AirBattery) that will be commercially available in 2021 and aims to provide an answer to the exponentially expanding renewable energy storage market.

We view Augwind as a great opportunity for investors seeking to invest in cleantech and specifically within one of the most growing elements in cleantech – energy storage.

Full Report HERE.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/frost--sullivan-examines-two-prominent-companies-within-the-growing-israeli-clean-tech-sector-301183464.html

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan


