Commvault Simplifies Hybrid Cloud Disaster Recovery with Sub-Minute Recovery SLAs for Enterprise Workloads

TINTON FALLS, N.J., Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT), a recognized global leader in the management of data across cloud and on-premises environments, today announced enhanced capabilities for its Commvault® Disaster Recovery solution. Commvault Disaster Recovery now supports recovery automation with continuous replication for VMware workloads. Additionally, Commvault Disaster Recovery supports orchestration to, from, and between on-premises, Microsoft Azure, and Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Commvault Disaster Recovery offers easy-to-use, scalable replication and disaster recovery automation through a single extensible platform with an intuitive user interface. Automated failover and failback provide verifiable recoverability, along with comprehensive reporting for both monitoring and compliance. It also enables robust continuous data replication with fully automated disaster recovery capabilities, capable of both sub-minute Recovery Point Objectives (RPOs), along with near-zero Recovery Time Objectives (RTOs).

"We've been impressed by Commvault Disaster Recovery from day one," said Steven Hannah, Backup Recovery/Storage Solutions Architect, Meridian IT. "The flexible recovery automation functionality paired with the simplicity of Commvault Command Center puts effective, near-real-time disaster recovery right at the customer's fingertips. This addition of support for Microsoft Azure and Amazon Web Services as a disaster recovery target for VMware workloads is a natural and compelling evolution of the product."

With this announcement, Commvault now has disaster recovery automation for Microsoft Azure and AWS within zones or across regions, along with simple cross-cloud migration support. Commvault continues to support multiple clouds to give customers the choice and flexibility needed to meet today's ever-changing disaster recovery requirements across locations and workloads using a single solution.

"We're seeing some exciting developments in the world of disaster recovery, and Commvault Disaster Recovery's multiple cloud targets and speedy cross-cloud conversions make it extremely compelling," said Christophe Bertrand, Senior Analyst, ESG. "With everything going on in the world today, a true disaster could be right around the corner for any company. It's critical to have enterprise multi-cloud tools in place to mitigate data loss and automate recovery operations immediately."

Additional use cases supported by these enhancements to Commvault Disaster Recovery include cloud migration, seamless integration with storage replication, ransomware protection, smart app validation in sandbox, instant mounts for DevOps with data masking, and much more.

"Business continuity, in the event of ransomware attacks or site disasters, are top of mind for all businesses," said Rahul Pawar, Vice President, Product Management, Commvault. "The new additions to Commvault Disaster Recovery mark a big step forward in ensuring reliable recovery for our customers, while taking full advantage of the agility and flexibility of public clouds."

