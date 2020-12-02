3 Loyal Payers Announce Dividends

Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR), Global Self Storage Inc (NASDAQ:SELF) and The Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) announced quarterly dividends on Tuesday, Dec. 1.

These companies are drawing the interest of dividend investors because they are loyal dividend payers who have outperformed the S&P 500 in terms of a higher three-year dividend per share growth rate. The benchmark index for the U.S. market has grown its real 12-month dividends per share by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.12% over the past three years.

Lamar Advertising Co

The Baton Rouge, Louisiana-based large outdoor advertising provider announced that on Dec. 30, it will proceed with the payment of a quarterly cash dividend of 50 cents per common share to its shareholders of record as of Dec. 21.

The ex-dividend date is scheduled for Dec. 18. The payment will be in line with the prior distribution.

Based on Tuesday's closing price of $80 per share, the quarterly dividend produces a forward dividend yield of 2.5%.

Lamar Advertising has been distributing dividends for about seven years, increasing them by a CAGR of approximately 8.3% over the last three years.

The company funds the payment of the quarterly dividend with cash on hand of about $68.63 million and with a total operating cash flow of about $584.4 million over the trailing 12 months.

GuruFocus has assigned a score of 3 out of 10 to the financial strength of the company and of 8 out of 10 to its profitability.

The share price has fallen by 4.5% over the past year for a 52-week range of $30.89 to $96.82.

The market capitalization is $8.07 billion and the price-earnings ratio is 34.04 versus the industry median of 18.82.

Wall Street sell-side analysts recommend a hold rating for the stock and have established an average target price of $82 per share.

Global Self Storage Inc

The New York-based real estate investment trust company focusing on self-storage properties in the U.S. announced that on Dec. 30, it will distribute a 6.5 cents per common share quarterly cash dividend to shareholders of record as of Dec. 15.

The ex-dividend date is scheduled for Dec. 14. The payment will be in line with the previous one.

Based on Tuesday's closing price of $3.98 per share, the quarterly dividend generates a forward yield of 6.53%.

Global Self Storage has paid dividends for about 22 years and increased them by a CAGR of 10.1% over the last three years.

The company sustains the quarterly dividend using $1.6 million available in cash on hand and equivalents plus $1.33 million from operating cash flows over the prior 12 months.

GuruFocus has assigned a score of 4 out of 10 to the company's financial strength and of 3 out of 10 to its profitability.

The share price has fallen by 5% over the past year, determining a 52-week range of $2.65 to $4.47.

The market capitalization is $37.24 million and the price-book ratio is 0.92 versus the industry median of 0.97.

On Wall Street, the stock has one recommendation rating of buy with a price target of $4.75.

The Toro Co

The Bloomington, Minnesota-based global distributor of professional and residential equipment announced that on Jan. 13, it will pay a quarterly cash dividend of 26.25 cents per share, up 5% from the previous distribution, to the shareholders of record as of Dec. 22. The ex-dividend date is scheduled for Dec. 21.

Based on Tuesday's closing price of $90.59 per share, the quarterly cash dividend produces a forward dividend yield of 1.16%.

The Toro has distributed dividends for approximately 21 years and increased them by a CAGR of nearly 14% over the past three years.

The payment of the dividend is sustained thanks to approximately $394.14 million in cash on hand and $384.13 million in trailing 12-month operating cash flow as of July 30.

GuruFocus has assigned a score of 6 out of 10 to the company's financial strength and of 8 out of 10 to its profitability.

The share price has risen by 17.15% over the past year for a 52-week range of $52.07 to $92.39.

The market capitalization is $9.72 billion and the price-earnings ratio is 33.18 versus the industry median of 25.08.

Wall Street sell-side analysts recommend a hold rating for this stock and have established an average target price of $88 per share.

Disclosure: I have no positions in any securities mentioned.

Read more here:

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

About the author: