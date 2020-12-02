  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Alberto Abaterusso
Alberto Abaterusso
Articles (2390) 

3 Loyal Payers Announce Dividends

They have beaten the S&P 500's 3-year dividend growth rate

December 02, 2020 | About: LAMR +0.95% SELF +0.2% TTC -2.37%

Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR), Global Self Storage Inc (NASDAQ:SELF) and The Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) announced quarterly dividends on Tuesday, Dec. 1.

These companies are drawing the interest of dividend investors because they are loyal dividend payers who have outperformed the S&P 500 in terms of a higher three-year dividend per share growth rate. The benchmark index for the U.S. market has grown its real 12-month dividends per share by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.12% over the past three years.

Lamar Advertising Co

The Baton Rouge, Louisiana-based large outdoor advertising provider announced that on Dec. 30, it will proceed with the payment of a quarterly cash dividend of 50 cents per common share to its shareholders of record as of Dec. 21.

The ex-dividend date is scheduled for Dec. 18. The payment will be in line with the prior distribution.

Based on Tuesday's closing price of $80 per share, the quarterly dividend produces a forward dividend yield of 2.5%.

Lamar Advertising has been distributing dividends for about seven years, increasing them by a CAGR of approximately 8.3% over the last three years.

The company funds the payment of the quarterly dividend with cash on hand of about $68.63 million and with a total operating cash flow of about $584.4 million over the trailing 12 months.

GuruFocus has assigned a score of 3 out of 10 to the financial strength of the company and of 8 out of 10 to its profitability.

The share price has fallen by 4.5% over the past year for a 52-week range of $30.89 to $96.82.

The market capitalization is $8.07 billion and the price-earnings ratio is 34.04 versus the industry median of 18.82.

Wall Street sell-side analysts recommend a hold rating for the stock and have established an average target price of $82 per share.

Global Self Storage Inc

The New York-based real estate investment trust company focusing on self-storage properties in the U.S. announced that on Dec. 30, it will distribute a 6.5 cents per common share quarterly cash dividend to shareholders of record as of Dec. 15.

The ex-dividend date is scheduled for Dec. 14. The payment will be in line with the previous one.

Based on Tuesday's closing price of $3.98 per share, the quarterly dividend generates a forward yield of 6.53%.

Global Self Storage has paid dividends for about 22 years and increased them by a CAGR of 10.1% over the last three years.

The company sustains the quarterly dividend using $1.6 million available in cash on hand and equivalents plus $1.33 million from operating cash flows over the prior 12 months.

GuruFocus has assigned a score of 4 out of 10 to the company's financial strength and of 3 out of 10 to its profitability.

The share price has fallen by 5% over the past year, determining a 52-week range of $2.65 to $4.47.

The market capitalization is $37.24 million and the price-book ratio is 0.92 versus the industry median of 0.97.

On Wall Street, the stock has one recommendation rating of buy with a price target of $4.75.

The Toro Co

The Bloomington, Minnesota-based global distributor of professional and residential equipment announced that on Jan. 13, it will pay a quarterly cash dividend of 26.25 cents per share, up 5% from the previous distribution, to the shareholders of record as of Dec. 22. The ex-dividend date is scheduled for Dec. 21.

Based on Tuesday's closing price of $90.59 per share, the quarterly cash dividend produces a forward dividend yield of 1.16%.

The Toro has distributed dividends for approximately 21 years and increased them by a CAGR of nearly 14% over the past three years.

The payment of the dividend is sustained thanks to approximately $394.14 million in cash on hand and $384.13 million in trailing 12-month operating cash flow as of July 30.

GuruFocus has assigned a score of 6 out of 10 to the company's financial strength and of 8 out of 10 to its profitability.

The share price has risen by 17.15% over the past year for a 52-week range of $52.07 to $92.39.

The market capitalization is $9.72 billion and the price-earnings ratio is 33.18 versus the industry median of 25.08.

Wall Street sell-side analysts recommend a hold rating for this stock and have established an average target price of $88 per share.

Disclosure: I have no positions in any securities mentioned.

Read more here:

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

About the author:

Alberto Abaterusso
I am a contributor at GuruFocus. I primarily write about how to pick potential value stocks. Gold, silver and precious metals mining industries is also my cup of tea. My articles have also been widely linked by popular sites, including MarketWatch, Financial Times, 24hGold, Investopedia, Financial.org, CNBS, MSN Money, Zachs, Reuters and others. I hold a Master\\\'s Degree in Business Administration from Università degli Studi di Bari (Italy), Aldo Moro. I am based in The Netherlands.

You can follow me on Twitter at https://twitter.com/AAbaterusso

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Alberto Abaterusso

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)