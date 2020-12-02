Graphic Packaging International Expands Innovation Center to Support Strategic Growth in Plastic Substitution

ATLANTA, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Graphic Packaging International (GPI), a global market leader in paper-based packaging solutions for the food, beverage, foodservice and consumer products segments, is continuing its commitment to innovation by expanding its global research and development center in Louisville, Colo. The facility is growing with a focus on innovating with customers to support strategic growth initiatives including plastic substitution.

GPI has been purposefully creating alternatives for plastic packaging by developing sustainable technologies and structural designs which utilize renewable and recyclable paperboard. Recent innovations include KeelClip™, a paperboard clip for beverage cans to replace plastic rings and shrink film, and PaperSeal®, a barrier-lined paperboard tray to replace plastic trays for meat, seafood and produce.

"This expansion demonstrates our commitment to the discovery and support of new packaging concepts not only for our customers and their end users, but for the environment as well," said Ricardo De Genova, Graphic Packaging's senior vice president of global innovation and new business development. "Our expert team of chemists, engineers and designers is dedicated to improving the environmental profile and performance of our products and to meeting consumer needs for convenience, health and enhanced experiences."

The research and development center footprint was increased by more than 30 percent. The facility is customer-centric and equipped to perform trials, develop prototypes and host seminars. The center is also fully equipped to conduct state-of-the-art structural and performance testing for new packaging solutions.

About Graphic Packaging International

Graphic Packaging International, a subsidiary of Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK), is committed to providing consumer packaging that makes a world of difference. The Company, headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, is a leading provider of paper-based packaging solutions for a wide variety of products to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer product companies. The Company operates on a global basis, is one of the largest producers of folding cartons and paper-based foodservice products in the United States and holds leading market positions in solid bleached sulfate paperboard, coated unbleached kraft paperboard and coated recycled paperboard. The Company's customers include many of the world's most widely-recognized companies and brands. Additional information about Graphic Packaging, its business and its products is available on the Company's web site at www.graphicpkg.com.

