Starboard Delivers Letter to ACI Worldwide

Urges the Board to Explore All Available Strategic Alternatives, Including a Sale of the Company
NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2020
NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Starboard Value LP (together with its affiliates, "Starboard"), one of the largest shareholders of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACIW) ("ACI" or the "Company"), with an ownership interest of approximately 9% of the Company's outstanding shares, today announced that it has delivered a letter to David Poe, ACI's Chairman, and Odilon Almeida, ACI's President and CEO, with copies to the Company's Board of Directors.
The full text of Starboard's letter can be viewed at the following link:
http://www.starboardvalue.com/wp-content/uploads/Starboard_Value_LP_Letter_to_ACIW_Board_12.02.2020.pdf
About Starboard Value LP
Starboard Value LP is a New York-based investment adviser with a focused and differentiated fundamental approach to investing primarily in publicly traded U.S. companies. Starboard seeks to invest in deeply undervalued companies and actively engage with management teams and boards of directors to identify and execute on opportunities to unlock value for the benefit of all shareholders.
Investor contacts:
Peter Feld, (212) 201-4878
Tom Cusack, (212) 201-4814
www.starboardvalue.com
