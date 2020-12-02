Georgia Power names Dan Tucker executive vice president, chief financial officer and treasurer

ATLANTA, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Georgia Power's Board of Directors has elected Dan Tucker as executive vice president, chief financial officer and treasurer for Georgia Power, effective January 1, 2021. In his new role, Tucker will be responsible for overseeing the company's accounting and financial functions.

He currently serves as executive vice president and chief financial officer at Southern Company Gas where he oversees finance, accounting, business planning and risk management functions for all Southern Company Gas businesses.

"Dan brings more than 20 years of experience within Southern Company to Georgia Power," said Chris Womack, president of Georgia Power. "His extensive knowledge of the energy sector and financial services will bring an important perspective to our leadership team as we continue working to provide clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy for our state now and in the future. As a company, we believe providing opportunities to further strengthen our financial leadership across the system is important to delivering continued value for our customers."

David Poroch, currently executive vice president, chief financial officer and treasurer for Georgia Power, will transition into the role of executive vice president and chief financial officer for Southern Company Gas, where he will bring his regulatory accounting experience in the electric utility sector to Southern Company's gas business.

Tucker began his career with Southern Company in 1998 in financial reporting. He moved to Southern Company's finance organization in 2000 as a team leader in financial planning and was later named manager and, subsequently, vice president of financial planning and investor relations. Before assuming his current role with Southern Company Gas, he served as senior vice president and treasurer for Southern Company with responsibility for treasury, investor relations, financial planning, enterprise risk management and insurance. In this role, Tucker worked to ensure alignment between the development of the company's financial plan and its communications strategy with both equity and fixed income investors. Additionally, he provided oversight to the management of one of the largest U.S. investment grade debt portfolios.

He earned a bachelor's degree from Kennesaw State University with a double major in accounting and finance.

About Georgia Power

Georgia Power is the largest electric subsidiary of Southern Company (NYSE: SO), America's premier energy company. Value, Reliability, Customer Service and Stewardship are the cornerstones of the Company's promise to 2.6 million customers in all but four of Georgia's 159 counties. Committed to delivering clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy at rates below the national average, Georgia Power maintains a diverse, innovative generation mix that includes nuclear, coal and natural gas, as well as renewables such as solar, hydroelectric and wind. Georgia Power focuses on delivering world-class service to its customers every day and the Company is recognized by J.D. Power as an industry leader in customer satisfaction. For more information, visit www.GeorgiaPower.com and connect with the Company on Facebook (Facebook.com/GeorgiaPower), Twitter (Twitter.com/GeorgiaPower) and Instagram (Instagram.com/ga_power).

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/georgia-power-names-dan-tucker-executive-vice-president-chief-financial-officer-and-treasurer-301183577.html

SOURCE Georgia Power