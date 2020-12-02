Biohaven's Nurtecâ„¢ ODT Partners with the Rick Ware Racing Team in the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series

MOORESVILLE, N.C., Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Biohaven Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NYSE:BHVN) announces today that Nurtec™ ODT (rimegepant) will be the primary partner for the No. 51 Rick Ware Racing entry during the entire 2021 NASCAR Cup Series Season, starting at the season opener, the DAYTONA 500, at Daytona International Speedway in February 2021. Nurtec ODT was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the acute treatment of migraine in February 2020 and is the first and only CGRP receptor antagonist available in an orally disintegrating tablet (ODT) designed for rapid onset of action.

Rick Ware, former driver and current team owner, commented, "Rick Ware Racing welcomes Biohaven as our primary sponsor in the NASCAR Cup Series. I am ecstatic to have Nurtec ODT join the Rick Ware Racing family, and we just can't wait for 2021 to get rolling. To have a sponsor help fund our team and at the same time, raise awareness about an acute treatment for migraine is a win for us and our fans. As the parent of a family member with migraine, I am particularly excited to help share the message about Nurtec ODT with the world so that many others can get relief. Racing is all about speed and we look forward to crossing the finish line with the Nurtec ODT No. 51 car."

Nearly 40 million people in the U.S. suffer from migraine and the World Health Organization classifies migraine as one of the 10 most disabling medical illnesses. Migraine is characterized by debilitating attacks lasting four to 72 hours with multiple symptoms, including pulsating headaches of moderate to severe pain intensity that can be associated with nausea or vomiting, and/or sensitivity to sound (phonophobia) and sensitivity to light (photophobia).

Graham Goodrich, Biohaven Senior Vice President, Brand Marketing, stated, "Patients are at the center of everything that we race for at Biohaven and our partnership with Rick Ware Racing will help to continue to raise awareness about Nurtec ODT. Like many individuals, Rick's racing family understands the impact of migraine and the need for fast migraine relief. Drivers who compete in races like the NASCAR Cup Series have to perform at the highest level under challenging mental and physical conditions. Like a race car driver, everyone wants to perform at their highest level but those who suffer from migraine know what it's like to be forced to the sidelines. People with migraine need fast relief to get back on track and Biohaven is thrilled to partner with the Rick Ware Racing team on the Nurtec ODT No. 51 car for the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series."



A single dose of Nurtec ODT has been shown to get people with migraine back to normal functioning within 60 minutes and have lasting effects for up to 48 hours.



Rick Ware Racing and Biohaven Participate in Military Salutes Program

As part of the NASCAR season, Rick Ware Racing and Biohaven will also participate in the Military Salutes Program and visit military bases across the country in a show of support and thanks to our troops. Through these visits, the two companies will interact with service members through mock pit stops, driver Q&As and photos. Active members of the military and veterans experience high levels of stress due to the challenges of their service, which can trigger migraine attacks. The Rick Ware Racing team and the Nurtec ODT No. 51 car will be visiting 50 military bases to honor the brave men and women who dedicate their lives to protect this great nation.

For additional information on Nurtec ODT, visit www.nurtec.com. Follow Rick Ware Racing, by visiting www.wareracing.com, and be sure to follow along on social media (Facebook, Twitter and/or Instagram).



About Biohaven

Biohaven is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company with a portfolio of innovative, best-in-class therapies to improve the lives of patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases, including rare disorders. Biohaven's neuroinnovation portfolio includes FDA-approved NURTEC™ ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine and a broad pipeline of late-stage product candidates across three distinct mechanistic platforms: CGRP receptor antagonism for the acute and preventive treatment of migraine; glutamate modulation for obsessive-compulsive disorder, Alzheimer's disease, and spinocerebellar ataxia; and MPO inhibition for multiple system atrophy and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. More information about Biohaven is available at www.biohavenpharma.com.

About NURTEC ODT

NURTEC™ ODT (rimegepant) is the first and only calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP) receptor antagonist available in a quick-dissolve ODT formulation that is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the acute treatment of migraine in adults. The activity of the neuropeptide CGRP is thought to play a causal role in migraine pathophysiology. NURTEC ODT is a CGRP receptor antagonist that works by reversibly blocking CGRP receptors, thereby inhibiting the biologic activity of the CGRP neuropeptide. The recommended dose of NURTEC ODT is 75 mg, taken as needed, up to once daily. For more information about NURTEC ODT, visit www.nurtec.com.

Indication

NURTEC™ ODT (rimegepant) is indicated for the acute treatment of migraine with or without aura in adults.

Limitations of Use

NURTEC ODT is not indicated for the preventive treatment of migraine.

Important Safety Information

Contraindications: Hypersensitivity to NURTEC ODT or any of its components.

Warnings and Precautions: If a serious hypersensitivity reaction occurs, discontinue NURTEC ODT and initiate appropriate therapy. Serious hypersensitivity reactions have included dyspnea and rash, and can occur days after administration.

Adverse Reactions: The most common adverse reaction was nausea (2% in patients who received NURTEC ODT compared to 0.4% in patients who received placebo). Hypersensitivity, including dyspnea and rash, occurred in less than 1% of patients treated with NURTEC ODT.

Drug Interactions: Avoid concomitant administration of NURTEC ODT with strong inhibitors of CYP3A4, strong or moderate inducers of CYP3A or inhibitors of P-gp or BCRP. Avoid another dose of NURTEC ODT within 48 hours when it is administered with moderate inhibitors of CYP3A4.

Use in Specific Populations:

Pregnant/breast feeding: It is not known if NURTEC ODT can harm an unborn baby or if it passes into breast milk.

Hepatic impairment: Avoid use of NURTEC ODT in persons with severe hepatic impairment.

Renal impairment: Avoid use in patients with end-stage renal disease.

Please click here for full Prescribing Information.

You are encouraged to report side effects of prescription drugs to the FDA. Visit www.fda.gov/medwatch or call 1-800-FDA-1088 or report side effects to Biohaven at 1-833-4Nurtec.

Please click here for full Prescribing Information and Patient Information.

NURTEC is a trademark of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Ireland DAC

