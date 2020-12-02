Planet Fitness Returns As Presenting Sponsor Of Times Square's Iconic New Year's Eve Celebration

HAMPTON, N.H., Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet Fitness, Inc., one of the largest and fastest-growing global franchisors and operators of fitness centers with more members than any other fitness brand, announced today that it will again return as the presenting sponsor of Times Square's New Year's Eve celebration for the sixth consecutive year, in partnership with Times Square Alliance and Countdown Entertainment.

Planet Fitness will be featured on "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2021" on Thursday, Dec. 31, beginning at 8:00 p.m. EST on ABC – with a presence in New York and Los Angeles – as well as on the Times Square's 2021 webcast throughout the night.

"We know that 2020 has been a challenging year and many are eager to put it behind them as they look toward a brighter 2021. Planet Fitness is more excited than ever to ring in the New Year as presenting sponsor of the biggest party on the planet," said Chris Rondeau, chief executive officer at Planet Fitness. "As we look ahead, we need to remind ourselves that fitness is an essential component of our physical and mental well-being. The Judgement Free Zone is here to support you every step of the way as you set out to start moving and safely achieve any goals you might set for yourself in the New Year and beyond."

"We're thrilled to welcome Planet Fitness back as the presenting sponsor of Times Square New Year's Eve," said Jeffrey Straus, President of Countdown Entertainment. "We look forward to seeing Times Square transform into a sea of purple and yellow as we ring in the New Year."

In addition to its sponsorship on the big night, Planet Fitness invites everyone to submit their Confetti Wishes, a heartfelt "wish" for the New Year, at planetfitness.com/confettiwishes or at the Wishing Wall in the heart of Times Square from Friday, Dec. 4, through Tuesday, Dec. 29. Each wish will be printed on a piece of actual confetti that will fly over Times Square at midnight on New Year's Eve, and strict health and safety guidelines will be implemented for anyone writing their wish in-person.

Planet Fitness is also a proud partner of Good Riddance Day, inspired by a Latin American tradition, which will take place on Monday, Dec. 28, in Times Square. This year, Planet Fitness will help everyone say 'good riddance' to 2020 in its own special way that will encourage them to put the past behind them and look forward to a promising year ahead.

"Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2021 is one of our biggest events of the year, and we are excited for Planet Fitness to join us again in this celebration of music and entertainment as we ring in the New Year with our audience," said Jerry Daniello, SVP, Entertainment Brand Solutions, Disney Advertising Sales.

"We look forward to once again ringing in the New Year with Planet Fitness as our presenting sponsor," said Tim Tompkins, President of the Times Square Alliance. "As people from around the world tune in to watch the Ball Drop, they will be greeted by a wave of purple and yellow across Times Square."

Planet Fitness offers extremely low prices and a variety of benefits, including a hassle-free environment, brand name cardio and strength equipment, fully equipped locker rooms, flat screen televisions and much more. Planet Fitness' top priority remains keeping its members and employees safe. New and returning members alike will see first-hand the enhanced safety and sanitization protocols at its well-ventilated and spacious clubs, such as touchless check-in, increased sanitization every 20 minutes and a crowd meter on the Planet Fitness mobile app – allowing members to check club capacity in real-time before even leaving the house – among a number of other procedures. The free Planet Fitness app, available to members and non-members alike, puts more than 500 exercises right in your pocket with routines for all levels and interests.

About Planet Fitness

Founded in 1992 in Dover, NH, Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the United States by number of members and locations. As of September 30, 2020, Planet Fitness had more than 14.1 million members and 2,086 stores in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico and Australia. The Company's mission is to enhance people's lives by providing a high-quality fitness experience in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment, which we call the Judgement Free Zone®. More than 95% of Planet Fitness stores are owned and operated by independent business men and women.

About Times Square New Year's Eve

The Times Square Alliance and Countdown Entertainment are the organizers of Times Square New Year's Eve. The Times Square Alliance works to improve and promote Times Square so that it retains the energy, edge and distinctiveness that have made it an icon of entertainment, culture and urban life. Countdown Entertainment represents the owners of One Times Square and the New Year's Eve Ball. For more information about Times Square New Year's Eve, visit www.TimesSquareNYC.org. To join the Times Square New Year's Eve conversation on Twitter, follow #BallDrop.

