Ideanomic's Treeletrik Announces the Hire of Volkswagen Veteran, Richard Teoh, as its Chief Financial Officer

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ideanomics (NASDAQ: IDEX) ("Ideanomics" or the "Company") announces that its subsidiary, Tree Technologies Sd. Bhd., which owns the Treeletrik brand, has hired Richard Teoh as its Chief Financial Officer effective immediately. Mr. Teoh brings to Treeletrik over 20 years of financial control, planning, leadership, and management experience. He was most previously Director of Group Finance Controlling at Volkswagen Group Malaysia and was responsible for the financial oversight of the commercial distribution and manufacturing of vehicles. Prior to that, Mr. Teoh served in a variety of senior finance leadership roles, including at Dominick Hunter, a U.K.-based industrial product manufacturer which was acquired by Parker Hannifin. At Dominick Hunter, he was involved with the integration and transition of financial ERP systems and controls. Mr. Teoh is a Chartered Certified Accountant (FCCA) and Chartered Accountant (MIA).

"We have ambitious plans for Treeletrik's growth, and Richard's financial leadership, combined with his experience in relevant industries such as automotive, manufacturing, and construction, will help the company meet its growth objectives," said Datuk Viswanathan Menon, Treeletrik CEO. Alf Poor, Ideanomics CEO, added, "We are very pleased to have Richard Teoh join the Treeletrik team as CFO. His experience and industry insight will help us with all aspects of the company's growth strategy. As the leading EV manufacturer in the ASEAS region, Richard will be assisting us with everything from supply chain development through to the roll out of our battery and charging systems, as well as the development of the land in the port area."

About Tree Technologies Sd. Bhd.

Tree Technologies Sd. Bhd. owns the EV brand Treeletrik and is the first company to bring a true electric bike to Malaysia. The company provides transportation options that are clean, safe and affordable, with advanced technology, EV innovations and minimal maintenance. Treeletrik's parent company, Tree Manufacturing, is a licensed EV manufacturer in Malaysia.

In March 2019, Ideanomics acquired a controlling stake in Tree Manufacturing. The combined organization accelerates the adoption and affordability of EV production, extending Treeletrik's portfolio from EV mopeds and bikes to EV buses, trucks, cars, and light rail. The expanded vehicle product line serves the 650 million people in the ASEAN region including Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Cambodia, Vietnam, Philippines, Laos, Singapore, and Brunei.

About Ideanomics

Ideanomics is a global company focused on the convergence of financial services and industries experiencing technological disruption. Our Mobile Energy Global (MEG) division is a service provider which facilitates the adoption of electric vehicles by commercial fleet operators through offering vehicle procurement, finance and leasing, and energy management solutions under our innovative sales to financing to charging (S2F2C) business model. Ideanomics Capital is focused on disruptive fintech solutions for the financial services industry. Together, MEG and Ideanomics Capital provide our global customers and partners with leading technologies and services designed to improve transparency, efficiency, and accountability, and our shareholders with the opportunity to participate in high-potential, growth industries.

The company is headquartered in New York, NY, with offices in Beijing, Hangzhou, and Qingdao, and operations in the U.S., China, Ukraine, and Malaysia.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ideanomics-treeletrik-announces-the-hire-of-volkswagen-veteran-richard-teoh-as-its-chief-financial-officer-301183702.html

