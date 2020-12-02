  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Loomis completes acquisition of Automatia in Finland

December 02, 2020 | About: OTCPK:LOIMF +0% OSTO:LOOMIS -0.08% FRA:K900 -2.94% STU:K900 -0.42%

PR Newswire

SOLNA, Sweden, Dec. 2, 2020

SOLNA, Sweden, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As previously communicated on February 26, 2020, Loomis AB has entered into an agreement to acquire 100 percent of Automatia Pankkiautomaatit Oy (Automatia) from present owners Danske Bank, Nordea, and OP Financial Group.

The transaction has now been approved by the Finnish Competition and Consumer Authority and closing has taken place today, 2nd December, 2020.

"Automatia offers us know-how and experience in operating ATM services and digital payment systems. This is a great opportunity for us to expand our ATM outsourcing services. As its new owner, Loomis will continue to develop Automatia's businesses and will use Automatia's know-how and payment platform internationally. We welcome all new employees and customers to Loomis", says Patrik Andersson, President and CEO of Loomis Group".

CONTACT:

Patrik Andersson
President and CEO
Mobile: +46 76 111 34 00
Email: [email protected]

Kristian Ackeby
CFO
Mobile: +46 70 569 69 98
Email: [email protected]

Anders Haker
Chief Investor Relations Officer
Mobile: +1 281 795 8580
Email: [email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/loomis-ab/r/loomis-completes-acquisition-of-automatia-in-finland,c3247942

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/51/3247942/1343228.pdf

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/loomis-completes-acquisition-of-automatia-in-finland-301183684.html

SOURCE Loomis AB


