Curis to Host Virtual Event to Discuss CA-4948 Clinical Data

LEXINGTON, Mass., Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRIS), a biotechnology company focused on the development of innovative therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, today announced that it will host a virtual KOL event on Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at 8:00 am ET.

The event will discuss progress to date for first-in-class IRAK4 kinase inhibitor, CA-4948, including data presented at the 62nd American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting and Exposition from the Phase 1 study in patients with non-Hodgkin lymphoma and new clinical data from the Phase 1 study in patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes.

The event will be led by James Dentzer, President and CEO, and will include a presentation by Dr. Amit Verma, Professor of Medicine-Oncology at Albert Einstein College of Medicine, and Director of the MDS Program at Montefiore Medical Center in Bronx, NY. Dr Verma and members of Curis leadership will be available to answer questions at the end of the event.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available under "Events & Presentations" in the Investors section of the Company's website at www.curis.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Curis website for 90 days following the event.

About Curis, Inc.

Curis is a biotechnology company focused on the development of innovative therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. In 2015, Curis entered into a collaboration with Aurigene in the areas of immuno-oncology and precision oncology. As part of this collaboration, Curis has exclusive licenses to oral small molecule antagonists of immune checkpoints including, the VISTA/PDL1 antagonist CA-170, and the TIM3/PDL1 antagonist CA-327, as well as the IRAK4 kinase inhibitor, CA-4948. CA-4948 is currently undergoing testing in a Phase 1 trial in patients with non-Hodgkin lymphoma and in a Phase 1 trial in patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes. In addition, Curis is engaged in a collaboration with ImmuNext for development of CI-8993, a monoclonal anti-VISTA antibody, which is currently undergoing testing in a Phase 1a/1b trial in patients with solid tumors. Curis is also party to a collaboration with Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, under which Genentech and Roche are commercializing Erivedge® for the treatment of advanced basal cell carcinoma. For more information, visit Curis' website at www.curis.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/curis-to-host-virtual-event-to-discuss-ca-4948-clinical-data-301183710.html

SOURCE Curis, Inc.