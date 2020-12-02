  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Axalta Coating Systems announces Shelley Bausch to lead Global Industrial Coatings business

December 02, 2020 | About: NYSE:AXTA -1.52%

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 2, 2020

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE: AXTA) today announced that Shelley Bausch is joining Axalta as Senior Vice President, Global Industrial Coatings, effective January 1, 2021.

(PRNewsfoto/Axalta)

"Shelley is an outstanding business leader with extensive experience in industrial products and coatings. She will lead our current Industrial Coatings businesses globally, which include energy solutions, coil, wood, general industrial and powder coatings, and drive expansion into new industrial coatings markets," said Robert W. Bryant, Axalta's President and CEO. "Shelley is a dynamic leader with experience managing complex product portfolios sold into diverse and fragmented industrial end markets. She is a valuable addition to our team, and I'm confident she will drive growth in our existing as well as new end-markets."

"I want to thank Dave Heflin for the strong results achieved during his interim stewardship of the Industrial portfolio, and I look forward to working with him as he continues to drive excellent results in our global liquid industrial business," continued Bryant.

Bausch joins Axalta from the Carlisle Companies Inc., a manufacturer of engineered products used in roofing, architectural metal, aerospace, medical technologies, industrial, transportation, refinish, and agriculture, mining and construction equipment markets, where she has worked since 2017. At Carlisle, she has led the Asia Pacific region and the Fluid Technologies business unit. Before Carlisle, Bausch led the Industrial Coatings business for PPG from 2014 to 2017 and spent 25 years at Dow Corning Corporation in a variety of senior management and commercial roles. Bausch serves on the board of directors of the Kraton Corporation. She earned a B.S. in Business Administration, summa cum laude, from Alma College and an M.B.A. from the University of Michigan – Flint.

"Axalta's Industrial business has made significant strides in the past several years, and I look forward to joining a great team for the challenge of taking it to the next level and continuing to make it a major growth engine for the Company," said Bausch.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta is a global leader in the coatings industry, providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful and sustainable coatings solutions. From light vehicles, commercial vehicles and refinish applications to electric motors, building facades and other industrial applications, our coatings are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity and enhance durability. With more than 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, the global team at Axalta continues to find ways to serve our more than 100,000 customers in over 130 countries better every day with the finest coatings, application systems and technology. For more information, visit axalta.com and follow us @axalta on Twitter.

