SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK) ("QuickLogic" or the "Company"), a developer of ultra-low power multi-core voice enabled SoCs, embedded FPGA IP, and Endpoint AI solutions, today announced that members of its executive team are scheduled to participate in the Oppenheimer 5G Summit: The Revolution Begins.

Event: Oppenheimer 5G Summit: The Revolution Begins

Date: Tuesday, December 15, 2020

Presentation: 1:35 p.m. – 2:15 p.m. PT / 4:35 p.m. ET – 5:15 p.m. ET

A webcast of the presentation will be available in QuickLogic's IR Site Events Page. QuickLogic management will be available for one-on-one meetings at both events. Interested investors should contact QuickLogic Investor Relations at [email protected], or their representative at Oppenheimer, to secure a meeting time.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK) is a fabless semiconductor company that develops low power, multi-core semiconductor platforms and Intellectual Property (IP) for Artificial Intelligence (AI), voice and sensor processing. The solutions include embedded FPGA IP (eFPGA) for hardware acceleration and pre- processing, and heterogeneous multi-core SoCs that integrate eFPGA with other processors and peripherals. The Analytics Toolkit from our recently acquired wholly-owned subsidiary, SensiML Corporation, completes the end-to-end solution with accurate sensor algorithms using AI technology. The full range of platforms, software tools and eFPGA IP enables the practical and efficient adoption of AI, voice, and sensor processing across mobile, wearable, hearable, consumer, industrial, edge and endpoint IoT. For more information, visit www.quicklogic.com and https://www.quicklogic.com/blog/.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/quicklogic-to-participate-in-the-oppenheimer-5g-summit-the-revolution-begins-301182967.html

SOURCE QuickLogic Corporation