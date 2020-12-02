Millennials Divided by Age on Loan Preferences According to Ellie Mae Millennial Tracker

PLEASANTON, Calif., Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FHA loan interest rates continued to decrease to historic lows in October, spurring millennials to take advantage of the government-backed home financing option, according to the latest Ellie Mae Millennial Tracker™. Sixteen percent of home loans closed by millennial borrowers in October were FHA loans, secured with an interest rate of 2.99%. That is the lowest these rates have been since Ellie Mae began tracking this data in 2016.

"FHA loans were especially popular among younger millennials under age 30," observed Joe Tyrrell, president of ICE Mortgage Technology, a division of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE). "Nearly a quarter of them chose this financing option, in part because of the more flexible qualification criteria; however, older millennials preferred conventional loan products."

Ninety-three percent of all closed FHA loans to millennials were for purchases in October, down one percentage point from September, while seven percent of them were for refinances. Purchase loans closed by millennial borrowers – across all loan types – held steady month-over-month at 56 percent, as did refinances at 43 percent.

Days-to-close across all loans remained the same from September to October at 49 days. FHA loans also took 49 days to close, which was a day longer than the prior month. There were also slight upticks in days-to-close for Conventional loans month-over-month from 49 to 50 days, and for VA loans from 55 to 60 days.

The Ellie Mae Millennial Tracker provides more insights into two groups of millennial homebuyers: older millennials between 30 and 40 years old, and younger millennials between 21 and 29 years old.

Ellie Mae Millennial Tracker – Older Millennials vs. Younger Millennials



Older Millennials Younger Millennials Closed Loans (Share) — All Refinance 52% 24% Purchase 47% 76% Loan Type - All FHA 12% 23% Conventional 85% 73% VA 1% 1% Other 1% 2% Time To Close (Days) — All All 51 48 Refinance 58 59 Purchase 44 44 Average Interest Rates 30 Year Note Rate — ALL 2.98% 2.97% 30 Year Note Rate — FHA 2.97% 2.97% 30 Year Note Rate — Conventional 2.98% 2.96% 30 Year Note Rate — VA 2.60% 2.56% Average FICO 748 729

The Ellie Mae Millennial Tracker is an interactive online tool that provides access to up-to-date demographic data about this new generation of homebuyers. It mines data from a robust sampling of approximately 80% of all closed mortgages dating back to 2014 that were initiated on Ellie Mae's Encompass® all-in-one mortgage management solution. Given the size of this sample, it is a strong proxy of millennial mortgage indicators across the country. Searches can be tailored by borrower geography, age, gender, marital status, FICO score and amortization type. For more information, visit http://elliemae.com/millennial-tracker.

About the Ellie Mae Millennial Tracker

The Ellie Mae Millennial Tracker focuses on millennial mortgage applications during specific time periods. Ellie Mae defines millennials as applicants born between the years 1980 and 1999. New data is updated on the first Monday of every month for two months prior. The Millennial Tracker is a subset of the Origination Insight Report, which details aggregated, anonymized data pulled from Ellie Mae's Encompass origination platform. Additional information regarding the Origination Insight Report can be found at http://elliemae.com/resources/origination-insight-reports . News organizations have the right to reuse this data, provided that Ellie Mae, Inc. is credited as the source.

About Ellie Mae

Ellie Mae, now ICE Mortgage Technology, a division of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), is the leading cloud-based loan origination platform provider for the mortgage industry. Ellie Mae's technology solutions enable lenders to originate more loans, lower origination costs, and reduce the time to close, all while ensuring the highest levels of compliance, quality, and efficiency. Visit ‪EllieMae.com or call ‪(877) 355-4362 to learn more.

© 2020 Ellie Mae, Inc. Ellie Mae®, Encompass®, AllRegs®, Mavent®, Velocify®, Capsilon®, the Ellie Mae logo and other trademarks or service marks of Ellie Mae, Inc. appearing herein are the property of Ellie Mae, Inc. or its subsidiaries. All rights reserved. Other company and product names may be trademarks or copyrights of their respective owners.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/millennials-divided-by-age-on-loan-preferences-according-to-ellie-mae-millennial-tracker-301183612.html

SOURCE Ellie Mae