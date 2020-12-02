MySize Partners With UniformMarket, Expanding Availability Among Workwear Brands

AIRPORT CITY, Israel, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- My Size, Inc . (the "Company" or "My Size") (NASDAQ: MYSZ) (TASE: MYSZ), the developer and creator of smartphone measurement solutions, today announced its partnership with UniformMarket, significantly expanding their presence in workwear. The partnership will see the MySizeID solution made available to nearly 3,000 online stores that are part of the UniformMarket network.

The workwear market is expected to reach $42.1 billion by 2025, yet it still faces significant costs related to ill-fitting uniforms and gear, which can pose occupational hazards as well. MySize's partnership with UniformMarket is designed to address these issues by bringing accurate sizing to the primary marketplace of the workwear market. Workwear brands can finally provide accurate sizing and give the confidence necessary to customers in order to complete their purchases online.

MySize's agreement with UniformMarket builds upon an already growing presence in the workwear space, with integrations in process with Tricorp, Victory Cheer Uniforms, Rumina `Nursingwear, and others. The demand for accurate, trustworthy sizing in the workwear category is especially important due to the occupational hazards that many industries face - construction and medical workers among them. With great fits, not only can they do their job better, but they can ensure a safer working environment as well.

"UniformMarket is very much the Shopify of the workwear brands world and having them partner with MySize is yet another big vote of confidence in our solution and the importance of sizing in the workwear category," said Ronen Luzon, CEO, and Founder of MySize. "Now thousands of the largest businesses in the workwear category will have access to a wide range of top quality products and the ability to trust their sizing and make purchases online - that's a big step forward."

"Partnering with MySize was really an easy choice once we experienced the solution for ourselves," said Ashok Reddy, CEO and Founder of UniformMarket. "Our customers aren't looking for a complicated sizing solution requiring a camera and a friend. They want something simple and effective, and that's exactly what our partnership with MySize provides."

About MySize Inc:

My Size, Inc. (TASE: MYSZ) (NASDAQ: MYSZ) has developed a unique measurement technology based on sophisticated algorithms and cutting-edge technology with broad applications including the apparel, e-commerce, DIY, shipping and parcel delivery industries. This proprietary measurement technology is driven by several algorithms which are able to calculate and record measurements in a variety of novel ways. To learn more about My Size, please visit our website: www.mysizeid.com. We routinely post information that may be important to investors in the Investor Relations section of our website. Follow us on Facebook , LinkedIn , Instagram and Twitter .

Please click here for a demonstration of how MySizeID provides a full sizing solution for the retail industry.

Own a fashion store and want to increase sales as well? Click here

Please click here to download MySizeID for iOS.

Please click here to download MySizeID for Android.

About UniformMarket: UniformMarket, the Workwear ecommerce technology division of SellersCommerce LLC is one of the most sought-after e-commerce solution providers for the uniform, footwear, and gear industries for the past 15 years. Today, it is front-lining revolutionary e-commerce solutions to these industries through its unparalleled expertise and innovation. UniformMarket grew from Made to Measure magazine, the go-to industry trade journal for 90 years.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that these plans, objectives, expectations or intentions will be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections. Actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements and the trading price for our common stock may fluctuate significantly. Forward-looking statements also are affected by the risk factors described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

U.S. Press Contact:

Strauss Communications

[email protected]

www.strausscomms.com

My Size Investor relations contact:

Or Kles,CFO

[email protected]

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mysize-partners-with-uniformmarket-expanding-availability-among-workwear-brands-301183411.html

SOURCE My Size Inc.