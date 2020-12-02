Inaugural "LiveXLive Presents The Lockdown Awards" Will Be Hosted By GRAMMY Award® Nominee Trey Songz

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ: LIVX ) ("LiveXLive"), a global platform for livestream and on-demand audio, video and podcast content in music, comedy, and pop culture, owner of content in music, comedy and pop culture, and owner of PodcastOne , Slacker Radio and React Presents announced today the host and presenters of LiveXLive's "The Lockdown Awards". Hosting the event is award winning singer, songwriter and actor Trey Songz. Presenters will include Puerto Rican Urban Star Alex Rose ,Hip Hop luminary Busta Rhymes, sibling band and music collectiveInfinity Song, singer-songwriter Kiiara , singer/songwriter Meg Donnelly , and Pop-country duo Tigirlily .

With a global audience from around the world, the evening will be filled with performances by: Ally Brooke , Avenue Beat , Icona Pop & Sofi Tukker and Wiz Khalifa . Just added will be a special performance of their hit 'Fake' by Lauv and Conan Gray. The show reflects the ingenuity and creativity artists have put forth to keep connecting with fans worldwide.

Nominations are in the following 15 categories: A Quarantine Ditty: Favorite Quarantine Song, All the Feels: Favorite Song for the Soul, Digital Chemistry: Favorite Duet, Musicians Not Playing Music, I Heart that Song: Favorite Cover, Mind = Blown: Favorite Use of Tech, No Stage, No Problem: Favorite Outdoor Performance, Room with a View: Favorite Creative Direction, Sights & Sounds: Most Like a Music Video, Stronger Together: Favorite Group / All-Star Performance, The Best Fest: Favorite Virtual Festival, The New New: Favorite New Music Series, The Room Where It Happens: Favorite Home Performance, Way-Off Broadway: Favorite Musical Reunion, Zoom Tune: Zoom Performance. This outstanding group of nominees represents over 4 billion in social media reach.

"Bringing artists and fans together in meaningful ways is a priority for LiveXLive. We believe that celebrating the unprecedented efforts of artists under a singularly unique award show, reflecting the diverse creative digital landscape, will make for a celebration like none-other. Trey Songz and the amazing performances and presenters are going to make for an unforgettable event," stated Garret English, Chief Content Officer of LiveXLive.

LiveXLive has become a go-to platform for live streaming events that combine music with pop culture of podcasting, sports, arts, fashion, culinary and comedy. From emerging to established artists, LiveXLive has streamed a variety of artists and celebrities in 2020 alone: Kygo, Jimmy Buffett, OneRepublic, Zac Brown Band, Sofi Tukker, Graham Parker, John Hiatt, John Butler, Michael Franti, Nahko, Trevor Hall, FINK, Mike Love, Rising Appalachia, Krishna Das, Big Gigantic, Hot Chelle Rae, Lauren Jauregui, Billy Joel, Bon Jovi, Chris Rock, Idina Menzel, Jennifer Lopez, Sullivan King, Quix, Nitti Gritti, Dr. Fresch, Champagne Drip, and Pegboard Nerds. So far in calendar year 2020, LiveXLive has streamed over 1,500 artists and content has been viewed over 95 million times.

About Trey Songz

Home means many different things. For as much as it represents a physical place, it really embodies our personal roots, defining who we become and, ultimately, what we do. Beginning with his Atlantic Records debut I Gotta Make It in 2005, singer, actor, philanthropist, entrepreneur, and performer Trey Songz has built an essential discography speaking his own truth. Beyond earning just shy of 8 billion global streams and sales combined and garnering three GRAMMY® Award nominations to date, he has notched 16-plus RIAA Certified platinum and gold singles and albums. Plus, he has logged two consecutive #1 debuts on the Billboard Top 200 with the RIAA gold-certified Chapter V in 2012 and RIAA platinum-certified TRIGGA in 2014. Most recently, 2017's RIAA gold-certified Tremaine captured #3 on the Top 200.

In 2020, he brought the next chapter of his career to life with the release of his 8th studio album, BACK HOME. Brightened by the captivating records " Two Ways ," " Circles ," " 2020 Riots: How Many Times " and " Back Home (Feat. Summer Walker) ," BACK HOME was met by widespread critical acclaim and impressive feats. The Hitmaka-helmed nostalgic title track "Back Home" [feat. Summer Walker] catapulted to #7 on Billboard Adult R&B Airplay Chart as his biggest R&B radio hit since 2014. On the other end of the spectrum, the powerful and politically charged "2020 Riots: How Many Times" addressed the unrest in society and turbulent tides. As chronicled on tape in the music video, Trey personally took to the streets by hosting his own Black Lives Matter Weekend Event in Petersburg and Richmond, VA to celebrate JuneTeenth 2020. As if that weren't enough, Trey tapped fellow stars Summer Walker, Ty Dolla $ign, Swae Lee and Davido for guest spots on the album, putting the finishing touches on what has become a pristine body of work. Billboard summed up the album best, "The Virginia crooner floats back to his 2005 I Gotta Make It days, and whips up a sweet medley of sturdy deep-cut type tracks." Along with critical acclaim, upon its release, BACK HOME reached major feats, debuting at #1 on Billboard's R&B Albums Chart and breaking the Top 10 on Billboard's R&B/Hip-Hop Albums Chart.

About LiveXLive Media, Inc.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) (the "Company") (pronounced Live "by" Live) is a global platform for live stream and on-demand audio, video and podcast content in music, comedy, and pop culture. LiveXLive, which has streamed over 1,500 artists since January 2020, has become a go-to partner for the world's top artists and celebrity voices as well as music festivals concerts, including Rock in Rio, EDC Las Vegas, and many others. In April 2020, LiveXLive produced its first 48-hour music festival called "Music Lives" with tremendous success as it earned over 50 million views and over 5 billion views for #musiclives on TikTok on 100+ performances. LiveXLive's library of global events, video-audio podcasts and original shows are also available on Amazon, Apple TV, Roku and Samsung TVs in addition to its own app, destination site and social channels. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, PodcastOne , generates more than 2.1 billion downloads annually across more than 300 podcasts. For more information, visit www.livexlive.com and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok , Twitter at @livexlive.

