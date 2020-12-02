Tony, Emmy, Grammy Awards-Winner Jason Alexander to Host the "Oscars of Energy"

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A first for the "Oscars of Energy"! Jason Alexander of cinema, television and Broadway fame will host the 22nd annual Global Energy Awards program of S&P Global Platts, the leading independent provider of information and benchmark prices for the commodities and energy markets.

Jason Alexander is no stranger to Awards or Awards programs. His talents in comedy, acting, singing and directing have won him accolades by the names of Tony, Emmy, Grammy and The Screen Actors Guild. But having a celebrity of this caliber is a first for the Global Energy Awards, which heretofore has enjoyed a history of television anchor hosts, including CNBC News Anchor Amanda Drury and CNBC Energy Correspondent Jackie DeAngelis.

"In a year wearied by the tragedies human and economic of this coronavirus pandemic, we felt we all could use a laugh and lightness of being," said Jenny Salinas, vice president and head of global marketing and conferences, S&P Global Platts. "We felt that Jason Alexander was the perfect choice to bring just that to a night meant to be a celebration, where the energy industry comes together to recognize exemplary leadership, innovation and new technologies being developed for our sustainable energy future."

Check out a sample of Jason Alexander's hubris here for a taste of what to expect at the December 10 live-stream, virtual Global Energy Awards program.

Awards expected to garner particular attention, will be traditional industry favorites: Energy Company of the Year, CEO of the Year, Lifetime Achievement Award and Rising Star Corporate and Individual. However, the honors to be awarded span the energy spectrum, as well as energy transition, including such as Corporate Social Responsibility Award and a number of green initiatives awards.

The Global Energy Awards were established in 1999, are often described as "the Oscars of the energy industry", and recognize outstanding performance in 21 categories. Winners are determined by an independent panel of judges. For details about the awards, criteria, panel of judges and more, visit: https://www.spglobal.com/platts/global-energy-awards

For more information on Jason Alexander and his body of works, click here

The Global Energy Awards will be held December 10, 2020 from 3:00 pm ET to 5:00 pm ET. Accredited media may attend as guests of S&P Global Platts by contacting Platts Communications. Industry, government, academia and other guests may register to attend at this link (https://www.spglobal.com/platts/global-energy-awards/attend) or by contacting [email protected] or telephoning 1-800 752 8878 or +1 212 904 3070 (Outside the US & Canada).

Contacts

Americas: Kathleen Tanzy, +1 917 331 4607, [email protected]

Asia: Melissa Tan, +65-6597-6241, [email protected]

EMEA: Alex Brog, +44 20 7176 7645, [email protected] and Russ Gerry, +44 207 176 3569, [email protected]

