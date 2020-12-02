Subversive Capital Acquisition Corp., the Largest Cannabis SPAC in History, to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com December 3rd

TORONTO, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Subversive Capital Acquisition Corp. (NEO: SVC.A.U, SVC.WT.U; OTCQX: SBVCF), who recently launched the largest cannabis SPAC in history with Shawn "JAY-Z" Carter, Roc Nation, Caliva, and Left Coast Ventures as The Parent Company, today announced that they will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on December 3rd. Michael Auerbach, Founder and Chairman of Subversive Capital Acquisition Corp., Leland Hensch, CEO of Subversive Capital Acquisition Corp., Steve Allan, CEO of The Parent Company, Brett Cummings, CFO of The Parent Company and President of Left Coast Ventures, Dennis O'Malley, COO of The Parent Company and President of Caliva, will all be present and available for a Q&A.

DATE: December 3rd, 2020

TIME: 1:00 p.m. ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/33ggdsm

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

Definitive transaction agreements with global icon, entrepreneur and MONOGRAM founder, Shawn "JAY-Z" Carter , entertainment powerhouse Roc Nation , CMG Partners Inc. ( Caliva ), California's most trusted cannabis brand and leading direct-to-consumer platform, and Left Coast Ventures, Inc ., a predominant cannabis and hemp company with low-cost manufacturing and a diversified portfolio of brands to form TPCO Holding Corp. ( The Parent Company )

, entertainment powerhouse , CMG Partners Inc. ( ), most trusted cannabis brand and leading direct-to-consumer platform, and ., a predominant cannabis and hemp company with low-cost manufacturing and a diversified portfolio of brands to form TPCO Holding Corp. ( ) Newly formed vertically integrated cannabis company be the largest in California

Shawn "JAY-Z" Carter will join The Parent Company as Chief Visionary Officer to guide brand strategy and The Parent Company Social Equity Ventures, a corporate venture fund investing in Black-owned and minority-owned cannabis businesses

Transaction expected to close in January 2021

About Subversive Capital Acquisition Corp.

Subversive Capital Acquisition Corp. (SCAC) is a special purpose acquisition corporation incorporated under the laws of the Province of British Columbia for the purpose of effecting, directly or indirectly, a qualifying transaction within a specified period of time. Founded by Michael Auerbach and led by Chief Executive Officer, Leland Hensch, SCAC is dedicated to investing in radical companies whose core missions subvert the status quo. For more information, visit www.subversivecapital.com

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/subversive-capital-acquisition-corp-the-largest-cannabis-spac-in-history-to-webcast-live-at-virtualinvestorconferencescom-december-3rd-301183566.html

SOURCE VirtualInvestorConferences.com