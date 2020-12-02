  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
PRNewswire
Southern Company Gas Names David Poroch Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

December 02, 2020

Dan Tucker to become executive vice president, CFO and treasurer of Georgia Power

ATLANTA, Dec. 2, 2020

ATLANTA, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern Company Gas has named David Poroch executive vice president and chief financial officer. Poroch secedes Dan Tucker, who will take on the role of executive vice president, CFO and treasurer at Southern Company Gas's sister business, Georgia Power. The change will be effective Jan. 1, 2021.

David Poroch, executive vice president and chief financial officer, Southern Company Gas

"During his time at Southern Company Gas, Dan Tucker's strategic counsel has yielded significant returns for our business, investors and communities. I am grateful for his contributions and wish him well in his new role," said Kim Greene, Southern Company Gas chairman, president and CEO. "I am also pleased to welcome David Poroch to our leadership team. His decades of experience within both the energy and the financial services sectors will be invaluable as we work to position our business for growth and innovation and continue delivering on our commitment to providing our customers clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy."

Poroch will oversee the finance, accounting, business planning and risk management functions for all Southern Company Gas's distribution, wholesale and retail businesses.

Poroch began his career with Southern Company in 2012 as vice president and chief audit executive for Southern Company Services. In 2014, he assumed new responsibilities at Southern Company's subsidiary Georgia Power, where he served as the business's vice president and comptroller. Most recently, he served Georgia Power as its executive vice president, CFO and treasurer, with responsibilities overseeing the company's accounting and financial reporting, financial planning and analysis, budgeting and treasury. Before joining the Southern Company enterprise, he was a partner with Deloitte & Touche LLP, where he gained nearly two decades of experience in the utilities sector.

Poroch earned his bachelor's degree in business administration from Northwood University in Midland, Michigan. A certified public accountant, he is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and is licensed in Georgia, Michigan and Florida. Poroch also serves on the boards of the Atlanta Botanical Gardens, Georgia Council on Economic Education and the Humane Society of Northeast Georgia.

About Southern Company Gas
Southern Company Gas is a wholly owned subsidiary of Atlanta-based Southern Company (NYSE:NYSE:SO), America's premier energy company. Southern Company Gas serves approximately 4.2 million natural gas utility customers through its regulated distribution companies in four states and approximately 700,000 retail customers through its companies that market natural gas. Other nonutility businesses include investments in interstate pipelines, asset management for natural gas wholesale customers and ownership and operation of natural gas storage facilities. For more information, visit southerncompanygas.com.

Dan Tucker, executive vice president, chief financial officer and treasurer, Georgia Power

Southern Company Gas Logo (PRNewsfoto/Southern Company Gas)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/southern-company-gas-names-david-poroch-executive-vice-president-and-chief-financial-officer-301183235.html

SOURCE Southern Company Gas


