5 Stocks Trading Below Peter Lynch Value

According to the GuruFocus All-in-One Screener, a Premium feature, as of Dec. 2, the following companies are trading below their Peter Lynch fair value with wide margins of safety and have had positive performances over the past 12 months.

Jakks Pacific

Jakks Pacific Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) was trading around $5.41 per share as of Dec. 2. The Peter Lynch fair value is $379, which suggests the stock is undervalued with a 99% margin of safety. The stock has registered a 52-week decrease of 49.31%.

The toy manufacturer has a market cap of $25.33 million and an enterprise value of $153 million.

The stock is trading with a price-book ratio of 2.14, which is lower than 64% of companies in the travel and leisure industry. The share price is currently 62.43% below its 52-week high and 80.33% above its 52-week low. The price-book ratio is 1.25.

Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies is the company's largest guru shareholder with 2.40% of outstanding shares.

Ossen Innovation

Ossen Innovation Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:OSN) was trading around $4.42 per share as of Wednesday. The Peter Lynch fair value is $20.64, which suggests it is undervalued with a 79% margin of safety. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has risen 40.19%.

The company, which provides prestressed steel materials, has a market cap of $29.23 million and an enterprise value of $77.73 million.

The stock is trading with a price-earnings ratio of 2.73, which is higher than 64% of companies in the steel industry. The share price is currently 22.32% below its 52-week high and 194.67% above its 52-week low.

The company's largest guru shareholder is Renaissance Technologies with 1.48% of outstanding shares.

MV Oil

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) was trading around $2.88 per share. The Peter Lynch fair value gives the stock a price of $4.05, which suggests it is undervalued with an 29% margin of safety. Over the past 12 months, the stock has declined 45.14%.

The statutory trust company has a market cap of $33.35 million and an enterprise value of $32.68 million.

The stock is trading with a price-earnings ratio of 3.15, which is higher than 91% of companies in the oil and gas industry. The share price is currently 55.69% below its 52-week high and 63.64% above its 52-week low.

Fuling

Fuling Global Inc. (NASDAQ:FORK) was trading around $2.34 per share as of Wednesday. The Peter Lynch fair value is $9.86, which suggests the company is undervalued with an 76% margin of safety. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has declined 6.48%.

The company, which produces environmentally friendly plastic tableware, has a market cap of $36.98 million and an enterprise value of $68.97 million.

The stock is trading with a price-earnings ratio of 2.49 that is higher than 97% of the companies in the furnishings, fixtures and appliances industry. The price is currently 11.70% below its 52-week high and 67.14% above its 52-week low.

The company's largest guru shareholder is Simons' firm with 0.66% of outstanding shares.

VOC Energy

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) was trading around $2.28 per share as of Wednesday. The Peter Lynch fair value gives the stock a price of $3.09, which suggests it is undervalued with a 26% margin of safety. Over the past 12 months, the stock price has climbed 45.82%.

The statutory trust has a market cap of $37 billion and an enterprise value of $36.27 billion.

The stock is trading with a price-earnings ratio of 4.3, which is higher than 87% of companies in the oil and gas industry. The share price is currently 55.38% below its 52-week high and 80.95% above its 52-week low.

Simons' firm is the company's largest guru shareholder with 0.13% of outstanding shares.

Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned in this article.

