  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Netgear Inc (NTGR) CEO Patrick Cs Lo Sold $564,318 of Shares

December 02, 2020 | About: NTGR +1.68%

CEO of Netgear Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Patrick Cs Lo (insider trades) sold 17,268 shares of NTGR on 12/01/2020 at an average price of $32.68 a share. The total sale was $564,318.

Netgear Inc is a networking equipment provider. Its array of products includes WiFi routers, DSL modems, Hotspots, USB Modems, WiFi adapters & switches. Netgear Inc has a market cap of $1 billion; its shares were traded at around $33.18 with a P/E ratio of 37.70 and P/S ratio of 0.87. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Netgear Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 17,268 shares of NTGR stock on 12/01/2020 at the average price of $32.68. The price of the stock has increased by 1.53% since.
  • CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 14,978 shares of NTGR stock on 11/05/2020 at the average price of $32.68. The price of the stock has increased by 1.53% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • SVP, Legal and Corp Dev Andrew Wonki Kim sold 1,500 shares of NTGR stock on 11/30/2020 at the average price of $32.3. The price of the stock has increased by 2.72% since.
  • COO Michael F Falcon sold 782 shares of NTGR stock on 11/24/2020 at the average price of $32. The price of the stock has increased by 3.69% since.
  • SVP, Legal and Corp Dev Andrew Wonki Kim sold 782 shares of NTGR stock on 11/24/2020 at the average price of $32. The price of the stock has increased by 3.69% since.
  • SVP, Legal and Corp Dev Andrew Wonki Kim sold 595 shares of NTGR stock on 11/03/2020 at the average price of $32. The price of the stock has increased by 3.69% since.
  • COO Michael F Falcon sold 517 shares of NTGR stock on 11/03/2020 at the average price of $32. The price of the stock has increased by 3.69% since.

For the complete insider trading history of NTGR, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)