Netgear Inc (NTGR) CEO Patrick Cs Lo Sold $564,318 of Shares

CEO of Netgear Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Patrick Cs Lo (insider trades) sold 17,268 shares of NTGR on 12/01/2020 at an average price of $32.68 a share. The total sale was $564,318.

Netgear Inc is a networking equipment provider. Its array of products includes WiFi routers, DSL modems, Hotspots, USB Modems, WiFi adapters & switches. Netgear Inc has a market cap of $1 billion; its shares were traded at around $33.18 with a P/E ratio of 37.70 and P/S ratio of 0.87. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Netgear Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 14,978 shares of NTGR stock on 11/05/2020 at the average price of $32.68. The price of the stock has increased by 1.53% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

SVP, Legal and Corp Dev Andrew Wonki Kim sold 1,500 shares of NTGR stock on 11/30/2020 at the average price of $32.3. The price of the stock has increased by 2.72% since.

COO Michael F Falcon sold 782 shares of NTGR stock on 11/24/2020 at the average price of $32. The price of the stock has increased by 3.69% since.

SVP, Legal and Corp Dev Andrew Wonki Kim sold 782 shares of NTGR stock on 11/24/2020 at the average price of $32. The price of the stock has increased by 3.69% since.

SVP, Legal and Corp Dev Andrew Wonki Kim sold 595 shares of NTGR stock on 11/03/2020 at the average price of $32. The price of the stock has increased by 3.69% since.

COO Michael F Falcon sold 517 shares of NTGR stock on 11/03/2020 at the average price of $32. The price of the stock has increased by 3.69% since.

