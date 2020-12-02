Amkor Technology Inc (AMKR) President and CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten Sold $703,125 of Shares

President and CEO of Amkor Technology Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten (insider trades) sold 46,875 shares of AMKR on 12/01/2020 at an average price of $15 a share. The total sale was $703,125.

Amkor Technology Inc is a provider of outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services to integrated device manufacturers, fabless semiconductor companies, and contract foundries. Amkor Technology Inc has a market cap of $3.61 billion; its shares were traded at around $14.87 with a P/E ratio of 11.61 and P/S ratio of 0.74. Amkor Technology Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 6.50% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Amkor Technology Inc the business predictability rank of 4-star. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Amkor Technology Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

President and CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 15,000 shares of AMKR stock on 11/16/2020 at the average price of $13.51. The price of the stock has increased by 10.07% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Megan Faust sold 4,500 shares of AMKR stock on 11/19/2020 at the average price of $13.42. The price of the stock has increased by 10.8% since.

